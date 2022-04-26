Who is Robert Peter Mugabe Jr? Age, bio, education, profiles, cars, net worth

It is not difficult to guess the kind of discussion you are about to get into when Robert Peter Mugabe Jr is the subject. Wealth, politics, and controversial family reputation in the eye of the public are the things you will usually hear about this personality. However, most of these cannot be separated from his father's personality, the senior Mugabe and former president of Zimbabwe.

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr is gradually showing some of the attributes that most people never related to him while his father was alive. He is trying to get himself to become a Member of Parliament (MP) representing his home state in the Zvimba West. This is a new personality development or uncovering because while his dad was alive, the media talked about him in the light of being a spoiled rich kid.

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's profiles and bio

Full name: Robert Peter Mugabe Jr

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr Nickname : Tinotenda, Tino, The Undertaker, and Stizz

: Tinotenda, Tino, The Undertaker, and Stizz Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 4th February 1992

4th February 1992 Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe Current residence: He has homes in different countries, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Hong Kong and Dubai

He has homes in different countries, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Hong Kong and Dubai Nationality : Zimbabwean

: Zimbabwean Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Naturally black but sometimes tinted into various colours, especially gold

Naturally black but sometimes tinted into various colours, especially gold Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Grace Mugabe

: Grace Mugabe Father : Robert Mugabe Snr.

: Robert Mugabe Snr. Siblings : 3, including a stepbrother

: 3, including a stepbrother Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner : Hilary Makaya

: Hilary Makaya School : St. Michael's Presentation Primary School, Hartmann House Preparatory School, and Kukuma Mission

: St. Michael's Presentation Primary School, Hartmann House Preparatory School, and Kukuma Mission College : St. George's College and later St. John's College

: St. George's College and later St. John's College Profession: Former basketball player, but currently an architect and upcoming politician

Background information

The junior Mugabe, the natural heir to his father's wealth, was born in Zimbabwe on 4th February 1992 to Robert Mugabe Snr and Grace. Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's age is currently 30 years. The aspiring politician is popularly known as Tino, the shortened variation of his name Tinotenda, which means Thank God.

The younger Mugabe is the first surviving son of his father. Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's siblings are three, if Michael Nhamodzenyika Mugabe, his father's first child who passed away three years after his birth, is not counted.

Robert's surviving siblings include sister Bona Chikowore, brother Chatunga Bellarmine, and stepbrother Russell Goreraza. All of them are doing good in their respective endeavours if their expensive lifestyle is anything to go by.

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's education

Stizz, as he is popularly called, began his education at the St. Michael's Presentation Primary School before switching to the Hartmann House Preparatory School. But then, after some time, his father decided to take him to study at the Kukuma mission, his father's alma mater.

From there, Robert attended St. George's College and later St. John's College before studying for a degree in Architecture at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. His father once ridiculed him and nicknamed him The Undertaker because he got a lot of U grade scores in his A level examinations.

Career

Nowadays, Robert Mugabe Jr's biography profiles him as an architect planning to branch into mainstream politics after his father's presidency was cut short in a coup; the man had been ruling the country for almost four decades.

Since his father's death, Tino has become even more public with his dealings and associations. He told an interviewer that he wanted to be a professional basketball player in the United States of America's National Basketball Association. Still, the situation with his family never gave him the freedom to pursue his choices.

He, however, played a lot of basketball with the various age grades of the Zimbabwean national team. Robert has been appearing in different conferences organised by the ZANU-PF, the same party that his father belonged to during his regime as the President of Zimbabwe.

Personal life

Robert keeps his relationship on a low level but recently shared the identity of his girlfriend with the media. The lucky lady is a model known as Hilary Makaya.

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's net worth

Tinotenda's net worth is unspecified, but it is public knowledge that he enjoys many luxurious lifestyles, courtesy of his family's legacy of wealth.

He is the heir to the strings of businesses that his late father used to head before his demise. Although these businesses are primarily smeared in corruption controversies, it has not stopped the family from continuously expanding their wealth.

Robert once shared a picture of a shoe worth ~£10,000 on his social media. Besides, Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's cars will also give you an insight into his exquisite taste. He is the proud owner of a unique automobile that has stunning similarities with the type of cars that Batman drives in the Disney Comic series.

He lives in beautiful accommodation wherever he finds himself; the house where he stays in Sandhurst, South Africa, is a good example.

Social media presence

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr's Twitter presence is not loud, and he occasionally pops in to comment on national discourse. However, he got into trouble with some trolls about two years ago when he eulogised his late father during the one-year remembrance ceremony.

Robert Peter Mugabe Jr may have all the good things that money can buy, but some of his recent interviews also portray him as someone trying to become a better version of himself. He has taken up the mantle of becoming responsible for the Mugabe household since the passing of his father.

