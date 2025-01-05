How big is Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's age difference?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's age gap of over a decade has never been an issue for the couple. The Euphoria actress wanted a partner who is not in show business and cares about her unconditionally, which are attributes she found in the Chicago-based businessman.

Jonathan Davino is not active on social media. His relationship with The White Lotus actress has mainly been kept private, but the couple occasionally attend public events together.

What is the gap between Sydney Sweeney's and Jonathan Davino's age?

The age difference between Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé is 14 years. The Euphoria star was born on September 12, 1997 (age 27 in 2024), in Spokane, Washington.

How old is Johnny Davino?

The age of Sydney Sweeney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino is 41 years old in 2024. He was born on June 19, 1983, in Chicago, United States.

What does Jonathan Davino do for a living?

Jonathan Davino is a Chicago-based businessman, but little is known about the nature of his business. There were previous claims that he was a restauranteur and heir of a pizza company. Sweeney refuted the claims in her December 2023 interview with Glamour UK, saying he has no connection to the restaurant business.

Davino is also a producer. He has been working with Sydney Sweeney and her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

The couple worked together on Anyone but You (2023) and the 2024 horror film Immaculate, in which Sydney portrayed Cecilia. Some of Jonathan's upcoming projects include The Caretaker and The Players Table series, which will air on HBO Max.

In Sydney Sweeney's August 2023 interview with Variety, the actress shared that she enjoys working with Davino because she prefers 'working with smart individuals.' Sweeney also mentioned during her December 2023 interview with Glamour UK she likes working with someone who fully supports her.

Jonathan, my producing partner, was instrumental in bringing this project to life. It's truly wonderful to collaborate with someone who understands you deeply and wholeheartedly supports your ideas, vision, and voice...And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?

Jonathan Davino's net worth

Jonathan is estimated to be worth around $3 million, according to Capital FM and Networth Mirror. His fortune is way less compared to his fiancée Sydney Sweeney, whose net worth is currently estimated to be $40 million.

How long have Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino been together?

Sydney has been dating Jonathan for about six years. They were first linked in September 2018 after being spotted at the Hulu Emmey Party and an InStyle dinner party. They also attended a New York Knicks game and vacationed in Maui, Hawaii, together.

The couple got engaged in February 2022. They usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Sweeney occasionally mentions her fiancé during interviews.

When is Sydney Sweeney getting married?

Sydney and Davino have yet to set a wedding date for their nuptials. She told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023 that she is focused on her busy career and has had no time to plan a wedding.

Sydney Sweeney prefers a non-celebrity partner

Sydney Sweeney has expressed her preference for dating someone outside the spotlight. She values the normalcy and stability that comes with dating a non-celebrity.

In her February 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, The White Lotus actress mentioned that she appreciates having a partner who is also her best friend and someone she can hang out with 24/7 without getting tired of them.

Sydney Sweeney's motherhood plans

The Anyone But You star has expressed a desire to become a young mom. She told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that she is also concerned about balancing motherhood with her career in Hollywood.

And I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light.

In her August 2023 interview with S Moda, she shared that she is waiting for the right time and hopes she will give her kids everything they need.

There are just different times for everything—I believe in giving 150% to everything I undertake—whether it's acting, producing, being a friend, a daughter, or a mother. I want to ensure that when the right moment comes, I'm ready to give it my all. I've always dreamed of becoming a mother since I was little, but I also want to be able to give my everything to that child.

Despite Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's age gap, their relationship has remained strong since they started dating in 2018. The actress continues to make significant strides in Hollywood alongside her fiancé, who has been helping her with production.

