Kit Connor’s relationship status: Uncovering his current love life

Kit Connor’s relationship status is not just a matter of interest but about the larger conversation around public figures and their privacy. The decision to share intricate aspects of gender identity challenges the expectations that come with fame.

Kit Connor’s relationship status

He is reportedly single. The SS-GB star is particularly secretive about the affairs of his heart. During an October 2024 interview with The Times, he opened up about his preference for a private personal life, saying:

I am an extremely private person. Oversharing certain aspects of my life leaves me feeling bare.

Joe Locke

Kit Connor and Joe Locke’s chemistry on Heartstopper sparked rumours that their connection extended beyond the show.

Both parties have clarified several times that they are not a couple. In a May 2022 interview with Untitled Magazine, Kit spoke about the nature of his relationship with Joe.

We are good friends. We are at a point in our friendship where we can take the mick out of each other. It would have been challenging to portray our on-screen characters if we were not as close as we are in real life.

Maia Reficco

In 2022, photos of Kit and his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star holding hands were enough to spark dating rumours.

However, neither party commented on the issue or confirmed a romantic relationship. Reficco often praises her Connor’s acting prowess whether they dated or not. During a December 2022 interview with Teen Vogue, she said:

Working with Kit was awesome. We got along fast and soon became each other’s greatest cheerleaders.

Is Kit Connor gay?

The Casualty star came out as bisexual in October 2022. According to NBC News, his now-deleted tweet read:

Congratulations on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. Some people missed the point of the Heartstopper film.

At the time, Connor was facing queerbaiting accusations after he was spotted holding hands with Maia. The online harassment eventually led him to delete his X (Twitter) account.

In an August 2023 interview with British Vogue, Kit revealed the reason behind his coming-out tweet, saying:

I do not know if I would have ever done it, but the pressure was too much. However, I have no regrets.

Some of Connor’s fans and Heartstopper co-stars expressed support and criticised the cyberbullying. The film’s creator wrote, Alice Oseman:

You owe nothing to anyone.

Actor Joe Locke said:

The idea of a tabloid being interested in a teenager’s love life is not cool.

Much of the public’s interest regarding Kit Connor’s relationship status stems from his on-screen roles. He has been romantically linked to some of his co-stars but whether he is single or not is a mystery.

