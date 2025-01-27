NBA YoungBoy's children: Meet his 12 kids and their moms

Family can be a cornerstone and a challenge in the world of fame. For rapper NBA YoungBoy, this balance is evident in his expanding household. NBA YoungBoy's children, alongside their mothers, illuminate his life beyond music. But who are his 12 kids and the women with whom he has shared this journey?

NBA YoungBoy is a renowned American singer, rapper, and songwriter. He is famous for hits like Untouchable and No Smoke. In addition to his music career, he is known for his personal life as a father of 12 kids from several relationships.

Profile summary

Real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Nickname YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NBA YoungBoy Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1999 Age 25 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 68 kg (148 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sherhonda Gaulden Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes Children 12 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $6 - $10 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who are NBA YoungBoy's children and their mothers?

The American artist is reported to have 12 children from ten different women. While under house arrest, in an interview with HipHopDX, he was asked about the importance of fatherhood. He stated:

I'm not really big on it, to be honest. It's a crazy topic 'cause I'm not the type to sugarcoat nothing. [My kids and I] bond a lot, but I'm mostly really inside.

The rapper had his first child at 16 in 2016. By 2025, he reportedly has seven sons, four daughters and another mystery child. Here is everything about NBA YoungBoy's kids and baby mamas.

1. Kayden Gaulden

NBA YoungBoy's oldest kid's age is 8 years. The Untouchable hitmaker's oldest child, Kayden, known as Draco was born on 14 July 2016 to the rapper and his then-girlfriend Nisha Keller. Kayden arrived when NBA was 16 and Nisha was 14.

Around this time, the rising star landed a $2 million deal with Atlantic Records. Despite their breakup, they continue to co-parent Draco.

2. Taylin Marquez Gaulden

Nicknamed Tay Tay, he is the rapper's second child, born on 19 March 2017 to Trinia Nia. Allegedly the result of a brief fling, NBA YoungBoy requested a paternity test at Taylin's birth, which confirmed he was the father.

In 2019, he paid tribute to Taylin and his other children with the song 4 Sons of a King. It featured their brief appearance.

3. Kamiri Gaulden

Kamiri "K3" Gaulden, born 6 July 2017, is NBA YoungBoy's son with social media personality Starr Dejanee. They were believed to have two kids, including Kamron, known as Baby K. The Fader interviewed the singer in 2017, where he shared the weight of fatherhood:

I got a baby mama that got three kids, two of 'em from me. Everybody depends on me... I ain't the only person that I'm hurting.

A 2018 DNA test revealed Baby K was not his biological child, but NBA chose to raise him as his own, treating both boys like brothers.

4. Kacey Alexander Gaulden

NBA's fourth child, Kacey, was born on 13 February 2019 to the hip-hop star and influencer Jania Meshell. He arrived during their separation after a tumultuous relationship.

In 2018, NBA was arrested on assault charges, as reported by TMZ, though the charges were later dropped. Kacey appeared in the 4 Sons of a King video, and NBA dedicated the song Kacey Talk to him.

5. Armani Gaulden

Armani, the first daughter of the songwriter, was born on 19 June 2020. NBA YoungBoy's daughter, born with Nisha, arrived four years after her older brother, Kayden. Following her birth, he referenced her on his Instagram Live and in his song Death Enclaimed, saying:

I got four little boys, and I got one daughter. Her name is Armani. I got another daughter on the way, though.

6. Kodi Capri Gaulden

Five months after Armani's birth, NBA YoungBoy welcomed his second daughter, Kodi Capri Gaulden, on 26 November 2020, with ex-girlfriend Drea Symone. Kodi, who turned four in 2024, was celebrated by her mom in an Instagram post, saying:

Happy 4th birthday to my sour/sweet baby girl Kodi! You make every day feel like a fever dream, good or bad. But, nonetheless, you spice all of our lives up, and we love you. BIG 4.

7. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr.

Named after his father, "KJ" was born on 9 January 2021 to NBA YoungBoy and his ex-girlfriend Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather. The couple began dating in late 2018, but their relationship was turbulent.

In 2020, TMZ reported an altercation where Yaya attacked NBA's girlfriend, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, at his house, resulting in her arrest for aggravated assault. Despite the drama, Yaya continues co-parenting and sharing moments with their son on Instagram.

8. Love Alice Gaulden

Born in April 2021, Love Alice is the first child of the No Smoke rapper and American beauty influencer, vlogger, and model Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple, who have had an on-and-off relationship, are now married. In an interview with Billboard, NBA YoungBoy shared that Love Alice was named after his grandmother.

9. Kaell Gaulden

Kaell, born on 9 January 2022, is the son of YoungBoy and social media influencer Arcola. After Arcola announced his birth, she faced backlash from fans, as the rapper had deleted his accounts, keeping their relationship private.

Following a heated online exchange in January 2022, NBA's baby mama revealed that he ended his visit with Kaell, citing anger issues.

10. Klemenza Tru Gaulden

NBA YoungBoy's wife, Jazlyn, welcomed their second child, Klemenza, in September 2022. The boy was born a year after his older sister and just months before the couple's wedding on 7 January 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jazlyn shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the rapper feeding the baby, captioned "Father and son" with a blue heart emoji.

11. Unknown child

Reports suggest NBA YoungBoy's 11th child is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lapattra Jacobs. Details and the child's identity are undisclosed at the time of writing.

12. Kiori Gaulden

Kiori, the youngest of YoungBoy's children, is allegedly his 12th child. NBA YoungBoy reportedly welcomed her with a ninth woman, Hailey. While HipHopDX shared the news on 5 September 2024, along with a photo, Hailey clarified that she was born a year earlier.

Who are NBA Youngboy baby mamas?

The artist has eight confirmed baby mamas, including his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. These women include Nisha, Starr Dejanee, Trinia Nia, Jania Meshell, Drea Symone, Iyanna' Yaya' Mayweather, and Arcola.

FAQS

NBA YoungBoy's family life has garnered significant attention due to his large household and complex relationships. Here are some questions frequently asked about the rapper and his children:

What is NBA YoungBoy's age? The rapper, born on 20 October 1999, is 25 years old as of January 2025.

The rapper, born on 20 October 1999, is 25 years old as of January 2025. What is NBA YoungBoy's real name? The hip-hop star's real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

The hip-hop star's real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. What are NBA YoungBoy's kids' ages? His children's ages range from one to eight as of 2025.

His children's ages range from one to eight as of 2025. How many baby mamas does NBA YoungBoy have? He has nine confirmed baby mamas, including his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle.

He has nine confirmed baby mamas, including his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. What 24-year-old rapper has 12 children? The rapper is NBA YoungBoy.

The rapper is NBA YoungBoy. How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? The American artist allegedly has twelve children as of 2025.

The American artist allegedly has twelve children as of 2025. Did YoungBoy have a kid at 16? He had his first child in 2016 at 16.

Despite having different moms, NBA YoungBoy's children all have close age gaps, showcasing a unique family dynamic. These twelve kids and their mothers reveal a personal side to the rapper, offering insight into his life beyond the music.

