Bathong, Pam Andrews, never ceases to amaze us anymore on social media. The star is now well-known for her bare it all clips where she talks about her personal life and challenges.

Recently, the former Rhythm City, who previously revealed that she wore skimpy clothes to get attention, opened up about her open marriage.

Andrews has been married for almost 12 years, and it's only now that she is freely talking about the kind of marriage she has gotten herself into.

In a video she posted on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, she detailed how her husband lives like a king, as he has many options available, even though he is still married to the actress.

She said:

"Hey guys, listen, when I said that my husband lives like a king, I wasn’t joking. So basically, he never has to buy his own groceries because he eats at my house and at all his ex’s houses every day.

"We all live close to each other, like a weird little family basically. He has breakfast at his ex-wife’s house, and then he will have lunch at his ex-girlfriend’s house and his last meal he will have it at my house and go get dessert at his other ex's place."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Pam Andrews' open marriage

Shortly after the star opened up about her open marriage on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

ms_beshire_philipps asked:

"Wow! And y'all wait for him, or do you also have sides?"

pemmielicious commented:

"So this Open marriage thing is just Isthembu that's not official, or is it cheating in peace... Enlighten me, I beg."

nokkulunga490 responded:

"Guys, she is also doing her thing on the side, so it is not a isithembu, it's an open marriage."

thandiswa_tp replied:

"Shame, if this is called the #modern# way of life…….it can PASS ME😢. I just feel sorry for your son, who is going to think that this is a normal way of living."

veli_xulu mentioned:

"Stop distorting things…. It's not open marriage, you are in a polygamous relationship, and if you are having a side, you are cheating….lol open marriage for what Mxm."

Former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews pays tribute to Jamie Bartlett

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Pam Andrews remembered legendary actor Jamie Bartlett, who played her husband in e.tv's soapie Rhythm City.

The controversial content creator and actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, 23 May, to pay tribute to Bartlett. Fans of the late TV actor and the e.tv show took to Andrews' post to remember the award-winning thespian.

