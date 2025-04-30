Jennifer Landon's husband: Is the Yellowstone actress married?

Jennifer Landon has succeeded in the movie industry despite walking in the shadow of her father, Michael Landon. The media and fans wonder who she is dating, though she prioritises privacy. Who is Jennifer Landon’s husband?

Actress Jennifer Landon. Photo: @thejenlandon on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jennifer Landon was born on 29 August 1983 .

. She is the daughter of legendary actor Michael Landon .

. Landon has eight siblings , most of whom are half-siblings from her father's previous marriages..

, most of whom are half-siblings from her father's previous marriages.. She is allegedly not in a relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Landon Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1983 Age 41 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, USA Current residence Highland Park, Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 136 lbs (62 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Parents Michael Landon and Cindy Clerico Siblings 9 Relationship status Single Education Brentwood School, New York University Profession Actress Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram

Who is Jennifer Landon’s husband?

Jennifer Landon has never been married. She has reportedly dated men both inside and outside the entertainment industry, but none of these has led to marriage.

The Yellowstone actress disclosed that she loves spending time in the company of a sweetheart during an interview with Naluda Magazine. When asked for her idea of a perfect Sunday, her response suggested romance as she quickly replied:

Being with my sweetie in a place that is cold (weather or A.C. provided!) and having NOTHING to do.

Facts about Jennifer Landon. Photo: @thejenlandon (modified by author)

Who is Jen Landon?

Jennifer Landon is the daughter of legendary actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico. Her family members are in show business, and she got into acting as a young girl.

According to People, Jen honed her acting skills by appearing on her father’s television projects when she was five. She is known for allowing life to play out naturally while remaining open to change. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she said:

I’m totally open to whatever comes. I used to be really attached to plans in my life and I’ve actually found that it’s usually the surprises in life are the best even if they don’t necessarily feel good at the time. Those tend to be the best, even if they hurt like hell.

What has Jen Landon played in?

Jennifer starred in The Front Runner, a movie that grossed $3.2 million globally per IMDbPro. She was also in Another Bullet Dodged.

The actress got her breakthrough role on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, where she played Gwen Norbeck Munson. IMDb reported that her captivating performance helped her win the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series from 2006 to 2008.

She recently became more famous for her role in the popular series Yellowstone, where she played the gritty Teeter.

Jennifer Landon at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in February 2022. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Exploring Jennifer Landon’s relationship

The actress is private about her romantic affairs, and none have become public. There have been speculations that Jennifer Landon's boyfriend is a New York University alumnus.

Rumours of Jennifer Landon dating Jesse Soffer made the news, but there was no proof to back it up. The duo were briefly matched as on-screen couples between 2005 and 2006 in the American television series As The World Turns.

Jesse has been in various romantic affairs away from being Jen Landon’s partner on ATWT. He dated fellow actor Sophia Bush between 2014 and 2016 before moving on to actress Torrey DeVitto. The romance with Torrey began around 2018 and fizzled out in 2019.

According to People, there are rumours that Jesse is seeing Tracy Spiridakos, but neither has confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Jen Landon at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Centre. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Frequently asked questions

Is Cindy Landon married? Cindy Landon was married to Michael Landon until his death in 1991.

Cindy Landon was married to Michael Landon until his death in 1991. Is Teeter Michael Landon's daughter in real life? Teeter is a fictional character played by Jennifer Landon, who is Michael Landon's real-life daughter.

Teeter is a fictional character played by Jennifer Landon, who is Michael Landon's real-life daughter. How many children did Michael Landon have, and how many times was he married? The actor had nine children (biological and adopted) across his three marriages to Dodie Levy-Fraser, Marjorie Lynn Noe, and Cindy Landon.

No one knows who will eventually become Jennifer Landon’s husband since there is no information on her dating life. The actress is currently focused on her career and just had back-to-back success in the movie Brothers and the television series Yellowstone.

