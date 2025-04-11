Who is Bonnie Raitt's partner? Insights into the singer's personal life

Grammy-Award-winning singer Bonnie Raitt has not always been lucky with love. She went from wedding bells to heartbreak in the 1990s. Is she back in the dating scene? Who is Bonnie Raitt's partner now? According to the star, her musical success makes it harder for her to find love.

Most men would not want to pick a woman like me who has great success and is the centre of attention because it could be intimidating. Funny how what makes me attractive is a burden sometimes.

Bonnie Raitt at the 2022 Grammy Awards (L). The singer and Michael O'Keefe at the 1993 Grammy Awards (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bonnie Raitt was married to Michael O'Keefe for slightly over eight years.

for slightly over eight years. She was once romantically linked with jazz saxophonist Euge Groove .

. The Nick of Time hitmaker chose not to have kids .

hitmaker . She was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2024.

Bonnie Raitt's profile summary

Full name Bonnie Lynn Raitt Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1949 Age 75 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Burbank, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish Religion Christianity Alma mater Radcliffe College Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Michael O'Keefe Parents Marge Goddard and John Raitt Siblings 2 Profession Singer-songwriter Years active 1971-present Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Exploring the songster's love life: Who is Bonnie Raitt's partner?

Given that Bonnie did not turn to a significant other to celebrate her win during the 2023 Grammy Awards, it is safe to assume she was single then.

Additionally, the singer has not been spotted in a situation, alluding to the fact that her relationship status has changed since. In a February 1999 60 Minutes interview, Raitt revealed she is not easy to date, saying:

I am stubborn, do not like to be told what to do, rarely shut up and am a poor listener. This makes me hard to deal with.

Songwriter Bonnie Raitt during the Santa Cruz Blues Festival at Aptos Village Park in 2008. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Original

Bonnie Raitt was previously married to an actor

While speaking with Rolling Stone in May 1990, Raitt narrated how she met and began dating Caddyshack star Michael O'Keefe.

This relationship kind of snuck up on me. We crossed paths on the set of the Wake Up America video, where I was a singer, and he was the director. I gave someone my number to give him, he called later, and we went out on a date. The rest is history!

The duo exchanged nuptials on 27 April 1991 but announced their divorce on 9 November 1999, with indications that their busy career strained their relationship. A friend told People of the split:

Although they tried to make it work, their professions drove them apart. Nonetheless, they supported each other and seemed like the perfect match.

While Bonnie never remarried, Michael has enjoyed marital bliss with actress Emily Donahoe since 2011.

Bonnie Raitt and Michael O'Keefe during the Paul Simon concert in 1991. Photo: Gie Knaeps

Source: Getty Images

The Just Like That hitmaker did not fancy motherhood

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Raitt revealed that being miserable and unhealthy was the reason behind her not wanting kids in her 30s. The musician added that after cleaning up, she became her own child.

Having kids requires commitment, and that is why I chose not to have any. I feel like my job is to mother the causes that I am involved in.

Who is Bonnie Raitt?

Bonnie released her self-titled debut album to critical acclaim in 1971. Rolling Stone ranked her No. 50 on the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

Exploring Bonnie Raitt's age and birthplace

The Something to Talk About hitmaker (75 as of April 2025) was born on 8 November 1949 in Burbank, California, USA. Her parents, Marge and John, raised her alongside her two brothers, Steve and David. Bonnie attended Radcliffe College.

Bonnie Raitt's musically inclined parents had a strong influence on her career

Singer Bonnie Raitt during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in 2023. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Raitt's dad was a professional singer and actor, while her mom was a pianist. From ages eight through fifteen, they would send her to Camp Regis to hone her musical talents.

Although Bonnie initially perceived music as an escape from her insecurity of having freckles and being overweight, she soon fell in love with the art. As of 2023, the singer has bagged 13 Grammy Awards. Here are some of her hit songs and their YouTube views as of 7 April 2025:

I Can't Make You Love Me (37 million)

(37 million) Something To Talk About (22 million)

(22 million) Angel from Montgomery (14 million)

(14 million) Thing Called Love (3.1 million)

(3.1 million) Not The Only One (2.4 million)

Bonnie Raitt during the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2000, Bonnie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who taught Bonnie Raitt to play guitar?

Raitt received a Stella guitar as a Christmas gift in 1957 and began playing it at the age of 1957. She is a self-taught guitarist.

What is Bonnie Raitt's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bonnie is worth $6 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious musical career.

What song did Bonnie Raitt get a Grammy for?

Some of Raitt's songs that have won her the coveted award include Nick of Time, I'm in the Mood, and Just Like That.

When did Bonnie Raitt get sober?

The rich singer has been sober since 1987. She has credited Stevie Ray Vaughan for influencing her sobriety journey.

Musician Bonnie Raitt during the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event at the YouTube Theater in California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Is Bonnie Raitt gay?

Raitt has never made any statement regarding her sexual orientation. However, she appears to be heterosexual based on the fact that she has only been romantically linked with men.

The topic surrounding Bonnie Raitt's partner mirrors the thin line between celebrity status and public scrutiny. Although the songwriter was previously married for nearly a decade, she has never been in any other public relationship.

