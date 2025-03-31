Is B.J. Novak Mindy Kaling's husband? Exploring their unique bond

Fans have been curious about Mindy Kaling's husband after B.J. Novak gave a speech full of praise and inside jokes during her induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2025. However, the Never Have I Ever creator explained her indifference to the marriage institution, saying,

It would be wonderful to have a husband, and I would feel blessed to do it. But I would feel sad for the rest of my life if I had no kids.

Mindy Kaling's profile summary

Full name Vera Mindy Chokalingam Gender Female Date of birth June 24, 1979 Age 45 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 65 kg (approx) Father Avu Chokalingam Mother Swati Roysircar Siblings Vijay Chokalingam Relationship status Single Children Katherine, Spencer, and Anne Education Dartmouth College (1997–2001), Buckingham Browne & Nichols Upper School Profession Actress and comedian Net worth $45 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Is B.J. Novak Mindy Kaling's husband?

Novak, an American actor and comedian, is not Mindy Kaling's partner. Despite their long-standing and close friendship, the actors have consistently denied having a marital relationship.

However, during a radio interview, the actress revealed that she would have accepted if Novak had asked her to marry him during their time together. Mindy said,

For the record, if anyone asked me to marry me, I would have said yes.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak dated on and off between 2004 and 2007 during the early years of The Office. In an interview with the Vulture, she explained how their once romantic relationship spanned to real friendship. Mindy said,

We dated on and off for a couple of years, and now we are just, like, best friends. Like, real best friends. It’s the kind of friendship you have when you are embedded with someone, that you can only get by putting in that insane amount of time with people.

Mindy also talked about the dynamics of their relationship, describing it as romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments. She said,

I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status.

Who is Mindy Kaling's baby's father?

Mindy Kaling has not publicly disclosed the father's identity of her three children, Katherine, Spencer, and Anne. However, there have been speculations that her long-time friend, B.J. Novak, is the father of her children.

However, Mindy refuted these claims and revealed that Novak is the godfather to her kids. She said,

He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,

During an interview with the New York Times, Kaling revealed that she is not ready to discuss the father of her kids until she discusses the issue with her daughter Katherine Swati. She said,

My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.

Did Mindy Kaling ever get married?

Mindy Kaling is not married and has never been married. During an interview, the American writer expressed that she did not want marriage despite desiring it when she was young. She said,

When I was younger, I wanted so badly to be married and have kids in a rush. But now, "I don't need marriage. I don't need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now.

Mindy Kaling's dating history

In addition to Mindy Kaling's on-and-off relationship with B.J. Novak, the American top actress also dated Benjamin Nugent between 2008 and 2012. Nugent is a renowned author best known for writing American Nerd: The Story of My People and Good Kids, published in 2009. The former couple attended multiple events but kept specifics about their relationship private.

Who is B.J. Novak's wife?

Novak is not married and has kept his relationships private. His only public relationship is with Mindy Kaling.

Trivia

Mindy's real name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam. She shortened her last name to Kaling for simplicity in her career.

She graduated from Dartmouth College in 2001 with a degree in theatre and was involved in improv comedy and an acappella group called the Rockapellas.

Mindy founded her production company, Kaling International, in 2012.

Vera has written two memoirs, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? and Why Not Me? , both of which became New York Times bestsellers.

and , both of which became New York Times bestsellers. Her Netflix series Never Have I Ever is partially based on her experiences growing up as an Indian-American teen.

is partially based on her experiences growing up as an Indian-American teen. Mindy Kaling's net worth is estimated at $45 million.

Her parents are Avu Chokalingam and Swati Roysircar.

Vera has been rumoured to be married to B.J. Novak, a famous actor and comedian.

Mindy has received six Primetime Emmy nominations and won a Tony Award as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop.

Details about Mindy Kaling's husband have remained a hot topic among fans. However, she has explained that she is not looking forward to marriage. Additionally, she has chosen to keep her personal life private, including the identity of her children's father and her marital status.

