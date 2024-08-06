Who is Christian Huff? Get to know Sadie Robertson's husband

Christian Huff came into the limelight after he started dating Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson. He was still a university student when they tied the knot in late 2019. The couple has since expanded the Huff-Roberston family.

Christian Huff has seamlessly blended into the Robertson family after he married their daughter. He is a devout Christian and is raising his family as such. He also incorporates his faith in his career as a fitness coach.

Christian Huff's profile summary

Full name Christian Huff Date of birth June 9, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Weight Approx. 80 kgs (176 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Sadie Robertson (2019 to date) Children Two (as of 2024) Parents Cheri and Chandler Huff Siblings Chance Huff Parents-in-law Korie and Willie Robertson Education Auburn University (Business Management) Profession Podcaster, fitness instructor Social media Instagram YouTube

Christian Huff's age

Sadie Robertson's husband is 26 years old as of 2024. He was born on June 9, 1998, in Niceville, Florida, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

How tall is Christian Huff?

Christian stands at 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) tall and weighs approximately 80 kg (176 lbs). He has grey eyes while his hair colour is brown.

Christian Huff's parents

Christian was born to parents Cheri and Chandler Huff. It is unclear what they do for a living, but his mother, Cheri, has an Instagram account, @cheri.huff, where she posts pictures of her children and grandkids. In November 2023, she celebrated her family with a series of vacation pictures and the caption,

The best memories made in all of these moments. Such a gift to take a trip with your children, your children's wives, who have now become daughters, and your children's children. What a blessing! Big C and CC are giving so many thanks early and with hearts so full!

Christian Huff's siblings

Christian has a younger brother called Chance (born in April 2000). He has been playing as a professional baseball pitcher for the Washington Nationals Organization since 2022.

Chance is also a married man after tying the knot with his girlfriend, Maia Mae, in October 2023. He usually posts pictures of his family and baseball on his account, @chance.huff.

How did Sadie meet her husband?

Sadie Robertson met Christian in July 2018 during a trip to Florida. They started dating around September 2018. While talking to US Weekly in November 2019, Sadie opened up about why she felt her relationship with Christian was going to work, saying,

My faith is the most important thing to me; his faith is the No. 1 most important thing to him, and that's what we talk about. That's what gets us excited and that's what we share a huge bond in, and I think that's what makes it extra special.

The couple got engaged on Christian's birthday in June 2019. Sadie revealed the exciting news on her Instagram with a video from the engagement.

Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson's wedding

Robertson and Huff tied the knot on November 25, 2019, at Sadie's family's farm in Louisiana. The ceremony was held on a tennis court that was transformed into a romantic garden.

Sadie wore a classic white wedding dress by Rita Vinieris for the ceremony and changed into a Sherri Hill gown for the reception. The evening ceremony was attended by over 600 guests, including celebrities like Alfonso Ribeiro and Candace Cameron Bure.

Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson's children

The couple are doting parents to two daughters as of 2024. Their firstborn, Honey Huff, was born on May 11, 2021, and is currently 3 years old. Their second child, daughter Haven Belle Huff, arrived on May 22, 2023.

The girls usually feature on their parents' Instagram accounts. In November 2023, Huff commemorated his fourth marriage anniversary with a picture of the entire family, writing;

4 years later there was 4 of us… Happy Anniversary, babe. I love you so much!

What does Christian Huff do for a living?

Christian Huff's profession is in the fitness industry as an instructor. He also hosts the 4:8 Men Podcast, which focuses on building both physical and spiritual strength. The podcast is inspired by a Bible verse, 1 Timothy 4:8, which states, 'Physical training is of some value, but godliness has value for all things'.

Christian pursued a Business Management degree from Auburn University in Alabama. He admitted in a previous Instagram post that after graduation, he struggled to find a profession before launching 4:8 Men.

After graduating college, I honestly had no idea what I wanted to do. Not to mention covid hit the world and threw all of my "plans" out the window. I'm not gonna lie… over the years, I've struggled as I've seen my friends I graduated with get settled in their jobs. I pretty much dreaded the question, "what do you do?"

Christian Huff's net worth

Huff's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million, according to CelebsMoney. He was still a student when he met and married reality TV star Sadie Robertson.

FAQs

Sadie and Christian are a power couple in their right after tying the knot in 2019. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about them;

What is Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff's age difference?

The husband-and-wife duo has a one-year age difference. Sadie was born on June 11, 1997 (27 years old in 2024), while Huff was born on June 9, 1998 (26 years old in 2024).

How old was Sadie when she got married?

Sadie Robertson was 22 years old when she wedded Christian Huff in November 2019. Huff was 21 at the time.

Does Sadie Robinson have children?

Sadie Robertson has two children with her husband, Christian Huff. Their first daughter, Honey James Huff, was born on May 11, 2021. They welcomed their second daughter, Haven Belle Huff, on May 22, 2023.

Is Christian Huff related to Derek Huff?

Christian Huff and Derek Huff are not related. Christian has one younger brother called Chance, a baseball player.

Christian Huff has shown impressive growth since he was first introduced as Sadie Robertson's boyfriend. Beyond being a devoted husband and father, he continues to inspire through his faith-based fitness.

