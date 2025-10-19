Did Téa Leoni and Tim Daly split? Inside the Madam Secretary costars' love story

While many have speculated on Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's split, the truth is far more romantic.. The pair, who first connected on Madam Secretary, recently sealed their lasting bond with marriage. Series creator Barbara Hall affectionately remarked:

They are the perfect couple.

Did Téa Leoni and Tim Daly split?

The CBS drama co-stars remain together and strengthened their off-screen romance by marrying on July 12, 2025. Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's wedding, held in New York, marked more than a decade of their enduring relationship..

Since they met on the set of Madam Secretary in 2014, Tim Daly's relationship with Leoni has continued to grow stronger. In his 2024 appearance on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, the actor praised his partner, saying:

She’s a miracle. I never thought that I would experience something like that at my age, and I’d sort of come to terms with maybe being alone…then we met, and it all changed. It’s the deepest, most fun, most truly familiar relationship I’ve ever had.

The co-stars first went public with their romance in 2014

In December 2014, Téa Leoni's relationship with co-star Tim Daly became public after US Magazine reported they were spending time together off-screen.

By April 2015, they confirmed their romance with a red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

They attended the same Vermont boarding school

While they first met on set, Téa Leoni's husband, Tim Daly, revealed that they share a unique bond, having both attended the same Vermont boarding school, though years apart.

The Madam Secretary star explained that the experience shaped their grounded nature. In an interview with Collider in September 2014, he said:

She’s a person, like me and like a lot of people who have gone to that school, including my own daughter, who can be perfectly happy sleeping in a wet sleeping bag on a stone floor, or staying in a fancy hotel. She’s not a whiner. She wants to work hard and she wants to have fun.

Leoni and Daly starred in Madam Secretary for six seasons

Before they got married, Téa Leoni and Tim Daly starred as a couple in the CBS political drama Madam Secretary, which ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2019.

Leoni portrayed Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst turned U.S. Secretary of State and later President, while Daly played her husband, Henry McCord, the First Gentleman.

Barbara Hall praised their on-screen chemistry, saying it helped shape one of the show’s central themes. During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the series creator said:

People really do love them, and we wanted to provide that. We also really got to delve into and explore what the first gentleman of the United States would look like...So that was part of the reason we wanted to focus on their relationship.

Leoni and Daly had children from previous marriages

Both stars had been married before finding love together and had children from previous relationships. Tim Daly's wife, Leoni, first married television producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. in 1991, divorcing four years later.

She then married actor David Duchovny in 1997. Their marriage produced two children, Madelaine West and Kyd Miller, and ended in June 2014, according to Page Six.

Daly was married to actress Amy Van Nostrand from 1982 to 2010. They have two children, Sam and Emelyn, who also appeared in Madam Secretary.

Why was Tyne Daly not invited to her brother’s wedding?

The former Cagney & Lacey star explained that when her brother, Tim Daly, married his co-star, Téa Leoni, the ceremony was so affectionate that she was not included. She told People:

There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private...They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them...However, I'm going to see the newlyweds quite soon.

Conclusion

The rumours of Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's split have sparked speculation among fans. Their enduring bond, which began on Madam Secretary, ultimately led to marriage, silencing any doubts about their relationship.

