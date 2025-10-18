Terry Walsh was shot to fame for his appearance in Love Island season 2. From his confrontation with Malin to his raunchy scene with Emma, he was the centre of drama. However, Walsh has since swapped the spotlight for family life. His partner announced the arrival of their child on Instagram in 2021, saying:

Our precious girl arrived 12 days late on 9/3/21. Words cannot describe the love and happiness we feel. Terry and I are excited about this new chapter of our lives.

Terry was 28 when he appeared on Love Island season 2

Walsh entered the villa on day three and caused chaos from the get-go. Although the reality star first caught the eye of Olivia Buckland, he coupled up with Malin Andersson on day six, who he felt matched his energy and vibe.

However, the latter was dumped from Love Island on day 25, leaving Walsh single. Terry reportedly wanted to leave the villa with the then 23-year-old makeup artist, but decided to stay for the experience.

A ‘hot new bombshell’ entered the villa

Terry coupled up with newcomer Emma-Jane Woodhams on day 32, a few days after Andersson left the villa. The pair sparked controversy after ITV2 aired a clip where they had an steamy session in the communal bedroom with duvet covers off.

In a shocking turn of events, the show’s producers allowed Andersson to return to the villa to confront Walsh for moving on so fast despite his promise to stay loyal to her. Later, Malin revealed that the scene was purely staged and did not bother her that he had found a new love interest.

Did Terry and Emma win Love Island season 2?

The pair came in fifth place and were dumped from the island on day 41. They remained in a relationship, often attended red carpet events, and posed for loved-up Instagram snaps.

After dating for about eight months, Emma and Walsh called it quits in February 2017. According to the Daily Mail, Terry tweeted at the time:

Emma and I have broken up, but we remain friends. When one chapter closes, another one opens.

Emma says going on Love Island is her life’s biggest regret

Years after leaving the villa, Emma admitted that she did not think the producers of the reality TV show could air her infamous video with Terry. As documented by The Sun in 2023, she said:

I regretted going on the show for a long time and felt sad whenever I thought about it. I was only 19 and did not know better. I would not wish the toll and judgment I faced on my worst enemy.

Woodhams added:

I struggled to accept that I had subjected my family to shame and disappointment. I never imagined my actions would cause such brutal consequences.

Where is Emma-Jane Woodhams now?

Emma and her childhood sweetheart Jordan Bye welcomed their son Alfie on 22 January 2018. However, the duo has since split. On 3 November 2021, she shared some motherhood tips via an Instagram post that read:

As a mother, soak up the little moments and make time for the people you love. Accept help when offered and enjoy the journey. You have got this.

An internet sensation, she boasts 284k followers on Instagram, regularly sharing her life updates.

Terry Walsh became a dad in 2021

According to the Daily Mail, Terry’s partner Danielle Tyanna Purdy took to her private Instagram account in August 2021 to announce their engagement via the caption:

I said yes to becoming Mrs Walsh.

In March 2021, she revealed they had welcomed a baby girl, Talia Renè-Rose. Her post read:

Talia kept us on our toes with her emergency arrival, but it was everything we had dreamed of. We are thrilled to watch her grow. Thank you to our family and friends for their unwavering support.

Wrapping up

Terry Walsh was a key player in one of the most explosive scenes in Love Island history. Although he is widely recognised for his infamous session with Emma Woodhams, he has since adopted a private lifestyle. Walsh shares a child with fiancée Danielle Purdy.

