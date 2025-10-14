Love Island USA Season 1 cast: Where are they now in 2025?

Love Island USA is a British reality TV show that has captivated millions around the world. The Love Island USA season 1 cast, who captivated audiences in 2019, has gone on to pursue various paths. From modelling and entrepreneurship to reality TV appearances, here is a catch-up on what the cast members are up to now.

Dylan Curry, Elizabet Weber, and Ray Gantt. Photo: @dylancurry, @ewebzz, @raygantt on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Season 1 winning couple, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli, broke up shortly after the show.

Islanders like Kyra Green and Cassel Barnett appeared on The Challenge: USA .

. As of 2025, no couple from Love Island USA S eason 1 is together .

. Some cast members are now into content creation, modelling, music, and TV reality.

The Love Island Season 1 cast was 25 in number

Islanders in Season 1 were 25 in number. Four groups of couples made it to the final. Love Island USA is a reality TV show where contestants, or “Islanders,” live together in a villa in Fiji, cut off from the outside world.

To survive, they must couple up and navigate challenges, with the public voting for their favourite pairs. Season 1 aired from 9th July to 7th August 2019, with 22 episodes. It was broadcast on CBS in the US and CTV in Canada.

Facts about Love Island USA. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Who won Love Island USA season 1?

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber won Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. They took home the $100,000 grand prize after receiving the most public votes.

They beat out Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart (second place), Ray Gantt and Caro Viehweg (third place), and Weston Richey and Emily Salch (fourth place). Elizabeth picked the envelope with the prize money and chose to split it with Zac.

What happened to the cast of Love Island Season 1?

After the show, most of the cast appeared on other reality shows like Ex on the Beach. Others ventured into business, music, content creation, and personal development.

Where are the Love Island Season 1 cast now?

Here is a sneak peek into the life, career, and relationship of some of them.

Zac Mirabelli

Zac Mirabelli on Love Island show August 7 2019 Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS

After winning the show, Zac and Elizabeth broke up in December 2019. Since then, he has focused on his modelling career, signing with Ford Models New York in March 2020 and working with luxury brands like Raffi.

He appeared on the cover of Vulkan Magazine in June 2020. Zac has also explored acting. He also did YouTube vlogging from 2020 to 2021. He keeps a low profile with few Instagram posts, the most recent from 17th July 2025.

Elizabeth Weber

Elizabeth Weber at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 25 Presentation at Highline Stages on September 07, 2024. Photo: Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan

She is a successful model working with top brands like Adidas and Dr Martens. She is also a passionate animal lover, volunteering for I Stand With My Pack, a non-profit organisation dedicated to saving animal lives.

Elizabeth co-hosts the After Love Island podcast with her Season 1 co-host, Alexandra Stewart, where they interview contestants and share behind-the-scenes stories.

In December 2024, Elizabeth got engaged to Gianni Settino, the co-founder of Hotstreak Fantasy Sports. She captioned an Instagram post in July 2024:

Beach days with bae & for everyone watching Love Island USA right now, yes, I have recoupled 5 years later.

Dylan Curry

Dylan Curry from Love Island USA. Photo: @dylancurry on Instagram (modified by author)

Curry entered the villa on Day 4 and formed a strong connection with Alexandra Stewart. They broke up in late 2019.

Dylan focuses on his fitness career, playing lacrosse for the San Diego Lacrosse Club and working with CrossFit TurnPoint. His last post on Instagram was in 2022.

Alexandra Stewart

Season 1 first runner-up Alexandra paired with Michael before recoupling with Dylan. She remains close friends with the winner, Elizabeth Weber, and they have attended events together, including the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in October 2024.

Alexandra also shares unique content on Instagram and participates in modelling and influencing opportunities. On 22 July 2024, she shared a post about releasing her first single, Didn't Deserve It.

Raymond Gantt

Raymond Gantt from Love Island USA Photo: @raygantt on Instagram (modified by author)

Gantt recoupled with Caro on Day 15 after coupling with Katrina Dimaranan. They had a strong connection, but their relationship did not last after appearing on The Amazing Race Season 33, which was cut short by COVID.

As IMDb published, they later reunited on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2022, but things still went south. Ray has continued to pursue reality TV, appearing on Love Island Games and Perfect Match. He released a new single, Do You Love Me, in January 2020. He also appears to be single.

Caroline Viehweg

Viehweg, who entered Love Island USA at 21, is now a model working with brands like Lounge Underwear, Pretty Little Thing, and Alchemy for Curls. She shares lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel.

She is also a devoted wife to entrepreneur Rene Lacad. She married in 2023 and became a mother to their daughter, Amina, born on 13 April 2024.

Weston Richey

Weston Richey from Love Island USA. Photo: @westonrichey on Instagram (modified by author)

Richey is a Day 1 cast member of Love Island USA Season 1. After finishing in third place with Emily Salch, they later split. He founded XclusiV Productions in 2021, where he creates documentaries and commercials.

He works as a photographer, cinematographer, and videographer and has also launched a clothing brand, XV Threads, and owns XV Studio and XV Podcast. He is active on social media and normally posts jokes about dating in 2025 on Instagram.

Emily Salch

Salch is now into modelling and social media influencing, showcasing her travels and adventures worldwide. She also founded Face-y Company, a skincare line, and started an OnlyFans account.

In a live update she shared on her YouTube channel in May 2020, she shared that she was no longer with Weston Richey. In her words, Emily said:

Weston and I are no longer together. I am single. Basically, we kind of went through a rollercoaster of a journey together…. It was really hard with distance, especially because I was in college.

Jered Youngblood

Jered Youngblood on Love Island USA. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS

Youngblood entered the villa on Day 18 and paired with Kyra before being eliminated on Day 30. He models with ALEXA and Modern Muse agencies. He enjoys spearfishing and works as a banana harvester and tour guide in Hawaii.

Kyra Green

After her elimination with Jered just before the finals, her ex-partner, Cashel Barnett, surprised her by waiting outside the villa. She is building a career as a model, influencer, and musician.

She has appeared on various reality shows, including The Challenge USA, Match Me If You Can, and Ex on the Beach. Kyra celebrated her first anniversary with her girlfriend, Tal Sahar, in April 2025.

Cashel Barnett

Cashel Barnett and Kyra Green on Love Island. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS

After the show, Cashel appeared on The Challenge: USA. He is facing serious charges. He was arrested in May 2025 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their one-year-old daughter, including physical abuse.

In a post shared on TMZ, new court documents reveal additional charges of abuse in November 2024. Barnett's lawyer denies the allegations, and Barnett maintains his innocence while being held without bail in a Utah jail.

Other cast members, like Aissata Diallo, Yamen Sanders, and Michael Yi, were dropped from the show.

Are Kyra and Cashel still together from Love Island Season 1?

Kyra and Cashel ended their relationship in February 2020. It happened after their relationship began to struggle in the first season of the show. They first separated in October 2019 but reconciled shortly after.

Frequently asked questions

Who was the first couple to win Love Island ? Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber. What is the most-viewed season of Love Island USA ? Season seven had 18.4 billion minutes of watch time over its six-week run.

Season seven had 18.4 billion minutes of watch time over its six-week run. Who is still together from Season 1 of Love Island ? All the couples broke up after the show.

All the couples broke up after the show. Who is the most famous Love Island contestant? Molly-Mae Hague from Love Island U.K. Season 5. She has 8.5 million Instagram followers.

Conclusion

All the Love Island USA season 1 cast members are separated. Most of them are still pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry and are doing well for themselves.

As Briefly.co.za published, the whereabouts of Love Island 2019 cast vary, with most of them in new relationships and thriving careers. The 5th season of the UK dating series featured over 30 contestants during its 58-day run. It included original Islanders and bombshell arrivals.

The show was full of shock dumpings and epic Casa Amor drama. Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple from the season still together.

