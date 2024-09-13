Who is Bobby Flay's ex-girlfriend, Christina Pérez? Why they split up

Bobby Flay's ex-girlfriend, Christina Pérez, made news in 2021 after details about her relationship with the Food Network star emerged. However, in a shocking turn of events, their romance hit the rocks about three years later, and they parted ways. This left many fans shocked and curious about why the power couple split despite having a happy relationship.

Christina Pérez is an American freelance writer widely recognised for her work with multiple magazines, including Vogue, InStyle, Refinery29 and Domino. Although she gained notoriety for her relationship with renowned celebrity chef, food writer, restaurateur and TV personality Bobby Flay, there are juicy details to uncover about Pérez’s personal and professional life.

Christina Pérez’s profile summary

Full name Christina Pérez Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 1982 Age 42 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Midwest, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Fashion Institute of Technology, New School for General Studies Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 61 kg (134 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Haydee and David W. Pérez Siblings 2 Profession Former model, ex-editor, writer, designer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Bobby Flay's ex-girlfriend, Christina Pérez?

Christina Pérez (aged 42 as of 2024) was born on 14 January 1982 to Haydee and David W. Pérez. In 2024, a few months before their split, Bobby celebrated Christina’s special day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday to the absolute loveliest and most genuine person in my life. I love you.

While Pérez will always pop up whenever details about Bobby Flay's relationships are mentioned, here is a look at who she is minus her association with the celebrity.

She studied fashion and liberal arts in college

According to Christina's website, she studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and liberal arts at the New School for General Studies in New York City.

Christina Pérez is a writer and former editor

The celebrity ex-girlfriend has previously served as an editor at various fashion magazines, including PopSugar, Lucky and Glamour.

In addition, she was the Senior Director of Content and Creative at Miss Grass, a company that sells CBD and THC products. Christina resigned from her directorial role in April 2022 after working with the company for two years.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Pérez is a freelance writer with bylines in GQ, Architectural Digest and Harper’s Bazaar. Her wiring focuses on the intersection of design, travel, food and intentional modern living.

Mutual friends introduced Bobby and Christina

Christina Pérez and Bobby Flay were introduced by a friend about a year before they stepped out publicly at the 2021 Breeder’s Cup World Championships.

During a December 2021 interview, the celebrity chef revealed the positive impact Christina had in his life, saying:

She is so lovely. I am happy I met her. Although my life is hectic, she is the light at the day’s end for me.

The pair split in June 2024

The writer and Bobby Flay’s break-up made headlines three years after they started dating. Christina hinted at the split in the June 20 edition of her newsletter, A Friend Indeed. She commemorated spending time in London plucking roses for good luck.

The plants you collect symbolise love: keeping it strong or calling it in. This year, I will be doing the same ritual, but I will be adding something. I will scatter last year’s petals to make space for new ones.

Bobby Flay’s personal life

Contrary to his professional life, the television personality has had his fair share of ups and downs regarding his love life. He has been in three unsuccessful marriages and several failed relationships. Here is everything to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriends and ex-wives:

Debra Ponzek

The celebrity chef exchanged nuptials with American chef Debra Ponzek on 11 May 1991. Nonetheless, their relationship hit the rocks in 1993.

Kate Connelly

Flay married his second wife, Kate, in 1995. After three years together, the pair separated in 1998. Bobby Flay’s daughter with Connelly, Sophie Flay, was born on 16 April 1996.

Stephanie March

Bobby married actress and activist March on 20 February 2005. According to various media reports, they separated in March 2015. Bobby Flay’s divorce from Stephanie was finalised on 17 July 2015.

Heléne Yorke

The New York City native dated a Canadian on-screen star from February 2016 to early 2019. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

FAQs

Flay has yet to be lucky regarding affairs of the heart. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Bobby Flay?

Flay (59 as of 2024) was born on 10 December 1964 in New York City, USA. His parents, Bill and Dorothy Barbara, raised him in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighbourhoods.

Is Bobby Flay currently in a relationship?

The food writer is presently single and unmarried. His recent relationship with Christina Pérez ended in June 2024.

What is the age difference between Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez?

The celebrity chef was born in 1964, while Pérez was born in 1982. The duo has an 18-year-old age gap.

Where is Christina Pérez from?

Pérez was born in the Midwest, USA. However, she currently splits her time between New York, Los Angeles, and other places.

Who are Bobby Flay’s children?

Only one of Bobby Flay’s marriages was blessed with a child, his second to Kate. The celebrity daughter, Sophie, is currently a community journalist for ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Bobby Flay's ex-girlfriend, Christina Pérez, has a prosperous career as a journalist. She has been in the media industry since 2007 as a contributing writer for multiple notable magazines. Pérez began dating Flay in 2021, but they split in June 2024.

