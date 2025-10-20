Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton, went viral: What happened?

In 2024, Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton, accused him of infidelity. While their relationship timeline remains foggy, she alleged that he had cheated on her for a little over a year and a half. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Sexton shared her side of the story, saying:

I did not want to do this, but some things have been brought to my attention, and I need to clear the air. I found out Jaxson has been unfaithful through an anonymous message.

Hair stylist Lola Sexton (L). Jaxson Dart at the MetLife Stadium in 2025 (R). Photo: @by.lolasexton on Instagram, Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart and Lola Sexton reportedly started dating while they were Corner Canyon High School students .

. Lola accused some of Dart's teammates and coaches of knowing about his infidelity but hiding the truth from her.

but hiding the truth from her. The New York Giants' quarterback never publicly addressed Sexton's cheating accusations .

. Lola is a colour and extension specialist and the co-owner of the Utah-based Intertwined Hair Salon.

Exploring Lola and Jaxson's not-so-pretty breakup

According to Soap Central, rumours that Dart had cheated on Lola sparked in August 2024. The story gained traction after her friend posted a cryptic caption on TikTok that many believed was an indirect jab at the sportsman. Sexton's pal wrote:

Just a casual coffee date, finding out that her man had cheated on her for the last year.

Lola responded to the post, writing:

Real.

Jaxson Dart during a 2025 match against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Photo: Logan Bowles

Lola addressed the cheating drama on TikTok

A video of Sexton speaking about Jaxson's infidelity went viral amid his NFL debut. According to The Spun, the hair specialist said:

Thank you so much to the anonymous person who sent me a text that eventually uncovered the truth. Dart and I are no longer an item because he cheated on me.

She added:

However, it saddens me that some of my closest friends knew about this but never brought it to my attention.

The identity of the woman Jaxson allegedly cheated on Lola with remains a mystery.

She hinted at not holding a grudge against Jaxson

In the viral clip, Sexton confirmed their split and wished Dart the best in his sporting career. She said:

I hope he has a good and healthy season. I want to put all this in the past and move on. A new great chapter is unlocking for me; I have learned my lesson.

According to Lola's Instagram bio, she runs a salon in her native Draper that specialises in hair extensions and colour services. Intertwined Hair Extension Co.'s official website states that they deal with 100% Eastern European hair that is gently hand-processed and is silicone-free.

Lola Sexton (L). Jaxson Dart at AT&T Stadium in 2025 (R). Photo: @by.lolasexton on Instagram, Ron Jenkins via Getty Images (modified by author)

Jaxson is a Utah native: A look at his age and background

Jaxson Chase Dart (22 as of 2025) was born on 13 May 2003 in Kaysville, Utah, USA. His mother, Kara, runs a fitness program, and his dad, Brandon, is an entrepreneur.

Dart has three siblings: a brother and two sisters. He attended Roy High School for three years before transferring to Corner Canyon High School. Jaxson was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Despite Arizona State University's offer to train with football coach Taylor Kelly, Dart committed to play for the University of Southern California. In 2021, he broke JT Daniels' record of the most passing yards ever by a USC QB in a debut.

Dart enrolled at Ole Miss the following year alongside USC teammate Michael Trigg. In 2024, he also broke Eli Manning's record as the program's all-time passing-yard leader.

Dart plays for the NFL's New York Giants

The Giants selected Jaxson in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. According to Spotrac, his 4-year $16,977,927 contract with the team guarantees a $4,244,482 signing bonus. The athlete began the season as Russell Wilson's backup.

NFL star Jaxson Dart during a 2025 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Photo: Kathryn Riley

In September, he made news after beating the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. On 9 October 2025, Dart joined Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterback since 1991 to lead their team to an opening-drive touchdown in each of their first three career starts.

FAQs

Jaxson was a two-time all-state third baseman for USC's baseball team. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Does Jaxson Dart have a twin brother?

Dart has a younger brother named Diesel. He is a wide receiver and defensive back for Corner Canyon High School's football team.

Who is Jaxson Dart's wife?

Jaxson is unmarried and does not have any kids. His relationship status remains unknown as he keeps details about his love life private.

Conclusion

Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton, made headlines after she alleged that the NFL star cheated on her for over a year. She unfollowed him on social media and deleted all their shared posts. Sexton has since remained tight-lipped about her romantic life.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

