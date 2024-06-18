Patrick Mahomes' car collection: inside the NFL star's impressive fleet
Patrick Mahomes is an American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Being a professional NFL player comes with hefty contracts, huge salaries and endorsement deals, and athletes cannot resist expensive tastes and spending splurges. Patrick Mahomes' car collection speaks volumes about his love for automobiles and the much he makes.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Patrick Mahomes' profile summary
- Patrick Mahomes' car collection
- What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth?
Patrick Mahomes is credited with winning two league MVP awards and leading the Kansas City Chiefs football team to Super Bowl victories in 2020, 2023, and 2024. Due to his success, his fame and net worth have experienced a meteoric rise. Discover Mahomes' car collection and fortune.
Patrick Mahomes' profile summary
|Full name
|Patrick Lavon Mahomes
|Nickname
|Patrick Mahomes
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|September 17 1995
|Age
|28 years old (in 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Tyler, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Kansas City, Missouri, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed-race
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|85 kg (approx)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Married
|Spouse
|Britany Mahomes
|Children
|Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon
|Parents
|Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
|Siblings
|Mia Randall and Jackson Mahomes
|School
|Whitehouse High School
|University
|Texas Tech University
|Profession
|American NFL player
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter)
|Net worth
|$90 million
How old is Patrick Mahomes?
Patrick Mahomes, whose real name is Patrick Mahomes II (age 28 years in 2024), was born on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. His parents are Patrick 'Pat' Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher and Randi Martin Mahomes, an event planner.
Patrick Mahomes' car collection
The two-time NFL Super Bowl champion has a $1.5 million luxury carpool compiled over his seven-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Keen to investigate what kind of car Patrick Mahomes drives? Below is a list of cars the American football player rolls with:
|Car
|Approximate cost
|2019 Genesis G70
|From $44,000
|Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020
|From $408,177
|Ferrari 812 Superfast 2020
|From $425,350
|Ferrari F8 Tributo 2022
|From $322,562
|Lamborghini Urus 2021
|From $256,986
|Infinity Q60 Sport
|From $49,395
1. 2019 Genesis G70
Patrick was rewarded with a Genesis G70 after he was voted the Best Player of the 2019 Pro Bowl (MVP). Genesis is the Hyundai/Kai group's luxury division and South Korea's alternative to the BMW 3 Series.
The G70 is renowned for its streamlined appearance, cutting-edge safety measures, and outstanding performance capabilities. His G70 is a white version with black leather inside.
2. Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020
Culliman is the Rolls-Royce brand's first SUV and offers infinite customisation options. With its unparalleled craftsmanship, commanding presence and plush interiors, the Culliman perfectly complements Patrick's status as a top-tier athlete.
Patrick Mahomes' Rolls-Royce boasts a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is also renowned for its luxurious features, including an air suspension system, all-weather drive, and a hand-crafted interior.
3. Ferrari 812 Superfast 2020
This posh car represents the last Ferrari with an atmospheric, spectacular-sounding V12 engine. It has a 6.5-litre engine, a 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 340 km/h. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled performance, the 812 is a masterpiece of automotive engineering and the epitome of supercars.
4. Ferrari F8 Tributo 2022
Patrick Mahomes' Ferrari F8 Tributo is the epitome of automotive elegance, showcasing his impeccable taste and style to the world. The Ferrari delivers a seamless blend of power and control, ensuring a smooth ride.
5. Lamborghini Urus 2021
Lamborghini Urus, believed to be Patrick Mahomes' first car, is the world's first luxury Super SUV, reflecting his desire for excellence and willingness to embrace the extraordinary. It boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged v8 engine and can go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.
Patrick Mahomes' Lamborghini defines what it means to drive an SUV with its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and powerful engine. Its interior is lined with red leather and has a matte black exterior finish.
6. Infinity Q60 Sport
The Infinity Q60 is one of Patrick's new cars and one of the most practical in his collection. He purchased it through McGavok Auto Group during the company's partnership with the player. The sports sedan features a 300 horsepower, 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds.
What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' net worth is around $90 million. He derives his vast net worth from his successful football career, which has enabled him to own some of the finest car brands, such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari.
Patrick Mahomes' house
Patrick lives in a multi-million dollar Cass County, Missouri mansion. The house, built on the 8-acre plot of land he purchased in 2020, features extravagant amenities. Some notable ones include a pool, a private pond, a par-3 golf hole, and a 50-yard football field.
Who is Patrick Mahomes' wife?
He married his high school sweetheart, Brittany, in March 2022. The couple has two children: a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes, born in 2021, and a son named Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, born in 2022.
In October 2020, he opened up about being a father during an episode of Football in America, saying,
I think that's the best thing for me. I'm going to help teach my children all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn.
When was Patrick Mahomes drafted?
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick in the first-round pick in the 2017 draft. He was also the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft class.
Patrick Mahomes' car collection includes various custom-built works, high-end sports cars, and vintage American muscle cars. However, His high-end sports and luxury cars come with a price, not for the commoner, but at least he can afford due to his million-dollar contract.
READ ALSO: Tyler, The Creator's net worth and car collection
Briefly.co.za published about Tyler, The Creator's net worth. He is a multi-faceted artist with a decorated career as a musician, fashion designer and actor.
Tyler has received many accolades, including two Grammys, and was featured on the 2020 Forbes list of 30 Under 30 in Music. Discover The Creator's net worth and car collection.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.