Patrick Mahomes' car collection: inside the NFL star's impressive fleet

Patrick Mahomes is an American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Being a professional NFL player comes with hefty contracts, huge salaries and endorsement deals, and athletes cannot resist expensive tastes and spending splurges. Patrick Mahomes' car collection speaks volumes about his love for automobiles and the much he makes.

Patrick's successful career earned him recognition and enabled him to live a luxurious lifestyle occasioned by high-end cars. Photo: @patrickmahomes (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Patrick Mahomes is credited with winning two league MVP awards and leading the Kansas City Chiefs football team to Super Bowl victories in 2020, 2023, and 2024. Due to his success, his fame and net worth have experienced a meteoric rise. Discover Mahomes' car collection and fortune.

Patrick Mahomes' profile summary

Full name Patrick Lavon Mahomes Nickname Patrick Mahomes Gender Male Date of birth September 17 1995 Age 28 years old (in 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 85 kg (approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Britany Mahomes Children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon Parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin Siblings Mia Randall and Jackson Mahomes School Whitehouse High School University Texas Tech University Profession American NFL player Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Net worth $90 million

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes, whose real name is Patrick Mahomes II (age 28 years in 2024), was born on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. His parents are Patrick 'Pat' Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher and Randi Martin Mahomes, an event planner.

Mahome's car collection speaks volumes about his love for automobiles and the much he makes. Photo: @patrickmahomes (modified by author)

Source: Original

Patrick Mahomes' car collection

The two-time NFL Super Bowl champion has a $1.5 million luxury carpool compiled over his seven-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Keen to investigate what kind of car Patrick Mahomes drives? Below is a list of cars the American football player rolls with:

Car Approximate cost 2019 Genesis G70 From $44,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020 From $408,177 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2020 From $425,350 Ferrari F8 Tributo 2022 From $322,562 Lamborghini Urus 2021 From $256,986 Infinity Q60 Sport From $49,395

1. 2019 Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 at OUT Magazine's Power 50 Award & Celebration Presented By Genesis at NeueHouse Los Angeles, Hollywood, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Patrick was rewarded with a Genesis G70 after he was voted the Best Player of the 2019 Pro Bowl (MVP). Genesis is the Hyundai/Kai group's luxury division and South Korea's alternative to the BMW 3 Series.

The G70 is renowned for its streamlined appearance, cutting-edge safety measures, and outstanding performance capabilities. His G70 is a white version with black leather inside.

2. Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020

Cullinan luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display during press day at the Busan International Motor Show in Busan, South Korea. Photo by SeongJoon Cho

Source: Getty Images

Culliman is the Rolls-Royce brand's first SUV and offers infinite customisation options. With its unparalleled craftsmanship, commanding presence and plush interiors, the Culliman perfectly complements Patrick's status as a top-tier athlete.

Patrick Mahomes' Rolls-Royce boasts a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is also renowned for its luxurious features, including an air suspension system, all-weather drive, and a hand-crafted interior.

3. Ferrari 812 Superfast 2020

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is displayed at the Frankfurt Auto Show Internationale Automobil Ausstellung (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo by Gerlach Delissen

Source: Getty Images

This posh car represents the last Ferrari with an atmospheric, spectacular-sounding V12 engine. It has a 6.5-litre engine, a 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 340 km/h. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled performance, the 812 is a masterpiece of automotive engineering and the epitome of supercars.

4. Ferrari F8 Tributo 2022

A Ferrari F8 Tributo during the celebration of the Motorcar at Cottesloe Civic Centre Gardens in Perth, Australia. Photo by Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' Ferrari F8 Tributo is the epitome of automotive elegance, showcasing his impeccable taste and style to the world. The Ferrari delivers a seamless blend of power and control, ensuring a smooth ride.

5. Lamborghini Urus 2021

A Lamborghini Urus during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China. Photo by Liu Jiahao

Source: Getty Images

Lamborghini Urus, believed to be Patrick Mahomes' first car, is the world's first luxury Super SUV, reflecting his desire for excellence and willingness to embrace the extraordinary. It boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged v8 engine and can go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.

Patrick Mahomes' Lamborghini defines what it means to drive an SUV with its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and powerful engine. Its interior is lined with red leather and has a matte black exterior finish.

6. Infinity Q60 Sport

Infinity reveals the new Q60 to the media at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

The Infinity Q60 is one of Patrick's new cars and one of the most practical in his collection. He purchased it through McGavok Auto Group during the company's partnership with the player. The sports sedan features a 300 horsepower, 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds.

What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' net worth is around $90 million. He derives his vast net worth from his successful football career, which has enabled him to own some of the finest car brands, such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari.

Patrick Mahomes' house

Patrick lives in a multi-million dollar Cass County, Missouri mansion. The house, built on the 8-acre plot of land he purchased in 2020, features extravagant amenities. Some notable ones include a pool, a private pond, a par-3 golf hole, and a 50-yard football field.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' wife?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes share a daughter, Sterling Skye, and a son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III. Photo: @patrickmahomes (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He married his high school sweetheart, Brittany, in March 2022. The couple has two children: a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes, born in 2021, and a son named Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, born in 2022.

In October 2020, he opened up about being a father during an episode of Football in America, saying,

I think that's the best thing for me. I'm going to help teach my children all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn.

When was Patrick Mahomes drafted?

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick in the first-round pick in the 2017 draft. He was also the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft class.

Patrick Mahomes' car collection includes various custom-built works, high-end sports cars, and vintage American muscle cars. However, His high-end sports and luxury cars come with a price, not for the commoner, but at least he can afford due to his million-dollar contract.

