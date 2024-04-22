Da Brat's net worth: A breakdown of the rapper's fortune (2024)

Da Brat set the record as the first female MC to hit the hip-hop entertainment scene in the 90s. She sold over 1 million copies after the release of her first album, Funkdafied. She also set the record as the first female rapper to have a platinum-selling album. How has all of this success affected Da Brat's net worth?

Da Brat at Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

For a star with a promising future in music, one would expect her to make a dime from her illustrious career. A breakdown of Da Brat's net worth in 2024 reflects the financial success and woes she has endured.

Da Brat's profile summary

Birth name Shawntae Harris Date of birth 4 April 1974 Age 50 (As of April 2024) Birthday 4 April Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Jolliet, Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Sexual orientation Bi-sexual Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 163 cm or 5'4" Weight 64 kg or 141 lbs Body measurements 36-28-40 inches Alma mater Academy of Scholastic Achievement Occupation(s) Rapper, songwriter, actress Genres Hip-hop Instruments Vocals Marital status Married Spouse Jesseca Dupart ​(m. 2022)​ Children 1 Parents David Ray McCoy and Beverly Calloway Relatives LisaRaye McCoy (half-sister) Years active 1992–present Labels So So Def, Virgin Net Worth $100,000 to $3 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How much is Da Brats' net worth?

A December 2023 publication by Celebrity Net Worth pegged Da Brat's net worth at $100,000, while Wealthy Gorilla and Hot New Hip Hop estimated her net worth in 2024 to be $3 million. She primarily earns through her musical career and career as an actress.

Da Brat's legal issues plunged her into financial stress, culminating in a bankruptcy filing in 2018. She listed debts amounting to $8 million and assets worth $100,000. How much is she worth now?

Quick facts about Da Brat. Photo: Brian Stukes/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Da Brat's early life

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, was born on 14 April 1974 in Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were never married, so her mother and grandmother raised her. She began rapping at the age of 11. Producer Jermaine Dupri discovered her in 1992 after a rap contest and signed her to the So So Def Label.

Dupri produced her debut album, Funkdafied, which gained platinum recognition and topped the charts for three months. Da Brat's album sales for her first album surpassed 1 million. Her second album, Anuthatantrum, released in 1996, was also a commercial success. It featured stars such as TLC, Mariah Carey, Missy Eliot, Lil' Kim and Dru Hill. Da Brat became renowned for her feature appearances during the remainder of the 90s.

Da Brat released her third album, Unrestricted, in 2000. Unrestricted became her biggest album on the charts, although it was not well-received compared to her first two albums. She released her fourth album, Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz, in 2004. The album also peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 200. She toured with Mariah Carey in 2006, and in 2007, she joined Kelly Rowland on Gotsa Go.

Da Brat at the new music listening party at EMBR Lounge on 28 April 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Acting career

As an actress, Da Brat appeared in the following productions, to mention a few:

S/N Production's title Role Year 1 Empire Jezzy 2015 2 Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta Herself 2017 to 2021 3 Canal Street Herself 2018 4 The Chi LaPorsha 2021 5 Envy: Seven Deadly Sins Herself 2021 6 Brat Loves Judy Herself 2021 to 2022 7 Step Up: High Water Herself 2022 8 Saturdays Princess 2023

How did Da Brat lose her money?

In October 2007, Da Brat was embroiled in an assault at a Halloween party at a nightclub in Atlanta. She was involved in an altercation with a hostess, culminating in striking the hostess' face with a rum bottle. She pleaded guilty to the assault charges and was sentenced to three years in prison, seven years on probation and 200 hours of community service.

Da Brat was officially released from prison in February 2011. The court also ordered the assault victim be compensated $6.4 million for the injuries sustained during the incident and past and future loss of earnings.

Even though the incident significantly dented her financial status, Da Brat was determined to bounce back. She launched a YouTube series, Brat Chronicles: In Transition, detailing her life after the experience. She worked on the remix for Motivation by Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne. She also released another song, Is It Chu?

She is part of the Dish Nation cast members. Da Brat has also co-hosted The Rickey Smiley Morning radio show since July 2015.

Da Brat's performance during the 9th Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on 5 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

How much does Da Brat make in a year?

In August 2018, Da Brat filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Da Brat's bankruptcy document listed $7.8 million in debts and assets worth $108,700. She included the $6.4 million judgment owed to the nightclub assault victim, $1.255 owed to Sony Music, and $1,200 to Ally Bank, the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Da Brat's assets, as listed in the bankruptcy document, include:

A 2014 BMW 328i valued at $15,000

A 1999 Mercedes 238i valued at $5,000

A Jeep Wrangler valued at $23,000

Apart from Da Brat's cars, her financial documents also declared a monthly income of $9,300 and average monthly expenses of $10,500. In 2018, she declared her income as $75,000. In 2016, her income was approximately $92,000.

Da Brat's assault victim filed a lawsuit demanding her debt not be wiped clean by the bankruptcy filing. The victim also added that the $6.4 million had accrued interest and demanded $8 million in compensation. She went further and alluded to not receiving a penny from the rapper.

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart at the special "Maxine's Baby: A Tyler Perry Story" screening in November 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Source: Getty Images

Da Brat's house

The value of Da Brat's house remains a mystery. Nevertheless, she and Jesseca Dupart, Da Brat's partner, moved into their new home, as captured in an episode of Brat Loves Judy. Jesseca is an entrepreneur and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which generates millions annually.

These details about Da Brat's net worth in 2024 explore her finances and career highs and lows. She would have been worth more than what sources claim her net worth is in 2024 had she not been embroiled in the legal battle. Nevertheless, with her engagement in the entertainment industry and future projects, she has the potential to bounce back financially.

READ ALSO: Tyler, The Creator's net worth and car collection

Briefly explored Tyler, The Creator's net worth. He is a multi-faceted artist with a covetable career. He gained prominence in the 2010s for his musical prowess. Tyler, The Creator is also an actor and fashion designer.

Tyler's sound has evolved over the 20+ years he has been in the entertainment scene. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner and was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020. Discover Tyler, The Creator's net worth and financial portfolio.

Source: Briefly News