Paige Spiranac's net worth: a look at the golf influencer's fortune

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality, golf instructor, and former professional golfer. She is now one of golf's leading social media influencers and YouTube golf instructors. In July 2023, she introduced OnlyPaige, a membership service with golf tutorials. Following her impressive career, fans have been curious about Paige Spiranac's net worth.

Paige was a Division 1 college golf player at San Diego State University and the University of Arizona. She led the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championships in 2015. She is also passionate about developing the game, particularly among young women who aspire to excel in sports.

Paige Spiranac's profile summary and bio

Full name Paige Renee Spiranac Gender Female Date of birth March 26, 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Wheat Ridge, Colorado Country United States of America Nationality American Current residence Colorado Religion Christian Zodiac sign Aries Eye colour Ice blue Hair colour Brunette Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Body measurements 36-23-35 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Steve Tinoco Parents Dan and Annette Spiranac Sister Lexie Spiranac College Arizona University, San Diego University Famous as American former pro golfer Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok Profession Golfer, Model, Social Media Personality

How old is Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac, whose real name is Paige Renee Spiranac (age 31 years in 2024), was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on March 26, 1993, in a family of athletes. Her father was a football player who was celebrated for winning the 1976 NCAA Championship with the Pittsburg Panthers, while her mother was a professional ballet dancer.

What is golfer Paige Spiranac's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and FirstSportz, the former professional golfer's net worth is between $2 million and $3 million. She gained part of her wealth from golf and being a model and social media influencer.

How does Paige Spiranac make money?

The former golf player makes her earnings through various avenues. These include:

Social media influencing

She is a social media influencer who promotes golf-related products, fashion, and fitness. According to the Daily Mail, Paige makes between $8,477 to $12,716 per post. She has appeared in Golf Digest and Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, which boosted her online popularity.

Paige Spiranac's endorsements

The female golfer influencer has received endorsements from various golf-related brands, including Swag Golf, 18Birdies, and Callaway Golf. She has also worked with fitness-related brands like Women's Health, Sports Illustrated, and Lululemon.

Paige Spiranac's house

Spiranac previously owned a magnificent home in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, she relocated to Colorado to be closer to her family.

In a YouTube video, the golf influencer said she is moving from her current space to Colorado, where she has a home.

I just want to get out of here, I’m recently divorced, and um yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start, and I’m excited about it.

Paige Spiranac's cars

The former professional golfer owns a posh Ferrari Portofino M model. This high-end vehicle, estimated to cost over $200,000, contributes to her extravagant lifestyle and enhances her social media persona and commercial partnerships.

Paige Spiranac's career

Paige dreamed of winning the Olympics and started practising gymnastics at a very tender age. Sadly, at the age of 12, she had to deal with a knee injury which disqualified her from gymnastics. She explored other sports and eventually settled on golf.

Professional career

Paige became a professional golfer after college in 2015 by leading the Aztecs in their first Mountain West Championships. She also played on the Ladies European Tour and Cactus Tour and won her first professional win in 2016. In an interview with Golfweek, Spiranac shared the mantra of her success, saying,

Trust your gut and don't let others get to you! If you're like me and can play at a high level, then you should 100 percent take advantage of that and make a name for yourself.

In an interview with The Sun, Spiranac expressed her joy in seeing others follow in her career footsteps, saying,

It's unbelievably flattering that everyone sees the path that I have taken and have been really successful doing so, and they want to do the same thing.

How did Paige Spiranac get famous?

She rose to prominence through her popular social media accounts, where she shares her love for golf, fitness and fashion. She boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million on TikTok. She also runs a YouTube channel where she addresses golf-related topics.

Did Paige Spiranac retire from golf?

She retired from professional golf in 2016. She felt burned out after giving the sport her entire life and not seeing much progress.

Philanthropy

Paige has contributed to multiple philanthropic activities over the years. In 2017, she became an ambassador for Cybersmile, a non-profit organization that provides global support to combat cyberbullying. She uses her social media presence to promote an anti-bullying campaign and continues to fight for women's rights.

Has Paige Spiranac won any tournaments?

Paige won the Aztecs' first Mountain West Conference Championship in her senior year. Her other victory was in May 2016, when she made her professional debut on the Cactus Tour. She defeated the then-top amateur, Hannah O'Sullivan.

What is Paige Spiranac's height?

The former American pro golfer measures 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 55 kg. Her other body measurements are 36-23-35 inches, respectively.

Who is Paige Spiranac's husband?

Paige is currently single. However, she married Steven Tinoco in 2018 but later divorced in 2022.

The above concerns Paige Spiranac's net worth, career and personal life. She is an American former pro golfer, social media star, and fitness model. Her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

