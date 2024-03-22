Kat Timpf's net worth: The Fox News star's salary and assets

Kat Timpf is an American television personality, reporter, libertarian writer, and comedian. She gained widespread recognition for her role in The Greg Gutfeld Show, which aired on Fox News. She is also known for her humorous writings affecting contemporary society, including cultural oversensitivity. Discover Kat Timpf's net worth and assets.

Kat has had an illustrious career in various radio and television shows. From her early beginning as a comedian to her prominent role as a political commentator, Timpf has repeatedly proven she is a force to be reckoned with. Her lovable demeanour and successful career in the media industry make people curious about her earnings, assets and personal life.

Kat Timpf's profile summary and bio

Full name Katherine Clare Timpf Nickname Kat Gender Female Date of birth October 29, 1988 Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Age 35 years (in 2024) Current residence Brooklyn, New York Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 54 kg (approx) Body measurements 34-24-35 inches (bust, waist, hips) Parents Daniel Timpf and Ann Marie Timpf Siblings Julia and Elliot Timpf Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Cameron Friscia Education Lutheran High School College Hillsdale College Profession Journalist, Writer, Comedian Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $2 million

How old is Kat Timpf?

Kat, whose real name is Katherine Clare Timpf (age 35 years in 2024), was born on October 29, 1988, in Detroit, Michigan, In the United States of America. She holds American nationality and is a libertarian.

Kat Timpf's education

Clare attended Lutheran High School and later enrolled at Hillsdale College, where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in English. She graduated in 2010.

Who are Kat Timpf's parents?

Her father is Daniel Timpf, and her mother is Anne Marie. Her mother passed in 2014 after suffering from Amyloidosis. She has two siblings: a brother named Elliot, a musician, and a sister called Julia, a model.

What is Kat Timpf's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrated journalist has a net worth of $2 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in the media. Besides her work at Fox, Kat performs stand-up comedies nationwide, generating substantial revenue.

What is Kat Timpf's salary?

Kat has been working with Fox News for the past three years. Details about her salary are not provided, but she makes between $1 million and $1.5 million annually. She also makes additional money from podcasts and other shows on Fox.

Kat Timpf's house

Kat owns a two-bedroom apartment in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, which she acquired in 2019 for $1.5 million. Her other properties include a four-bedroom house in Los Angeles, which she purchased in 2022, and a condo in Miami, which she bought in 2023.

What kind of car does Kat Timpf drive?

Kat drives some high-end cars. She recently bought a BMW X7, which is worth $95,000. She also owns a Mercedes E-Class and a Range Rover, among other luxurious vehicles.

Who is Kat Timpf's husband?

The celebrated journalist is married to Cameron Friscia, an American banker, investor, former military officer, and research partner at Coatue Management in New York. He was born on August 10, 1986, in New York City, United States of America.

He attended US Military School at West Point and received a bachelor's degree in Military Science. He later completed his seventeen-week Infantry Officer Basic Course at the OTS Officer Training School. He left the military in 2014 to focus on his family and businesses.

Marriage

Kat and Cameron have been dating for years but maintained a private relationship. Kat broke their engagement news when she posted a photo of Cameron and herself on social media with the caption our engagement photos are here.

They tied the knot in May 2021, and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, the host of the Kennedy Show on Fox, officiated the marriage. Kat Timpf's engagement ring is a stunning cushion-cut diamond set on a delicate gold band. The diamond appears to be around 2-3 carats.

Kat Timpf's career

Kat began her career working for the Leadership Institute's CampusReform.org in Arlington. She used to cover abuse, bias, and fraud in colleges. She later landed a job as a digital editor for The Washington Times and a news anchor for NASA's radio show Third Rock.

Her popularity grew, and she started appearing on TV and radio programs, including The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, American Live with Megyn Kelly, and Fox & Friends. She also began contributing to reputed publications such as Investor's Business Daily, Orange County Register, and The Washington Times.

Kat gained fame in 2015 after her appearance in The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox, hosted by Greg Gutfeld. She was later named the co-host of Fox News Specialists alongside Eric Bolling and Eboni Williams. In 2019, she started hosting Fox Nation's Sincerely, Kat.

Comedy

Timpf has performed in several comedy venues, such as Gotham Comedy Club in New York and The Improv in Los Angeles. She has also worked on the morning drive radio show on Baltimore's 98 Rock and has written satire pieces at National Review Online.

Memoir

Kat released her new book, You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together. The book was released on April 18, 2013.

Lesser-known facts about Kat Timpf

She was born on October 29, 1988.

She is a dog lover.

She lost her mom in 2014 to a rare disease called Amyloidosis.

She almost died from a perforated bowel.

She is known for her unique sense of humour.

She is a libertarian.

She is a fitness enthusiast.

She has spoken up against bullying.

She was a keynote speaker at the Young Americans for Liberty's YALCON in Silicon Valley.

Above is everything we know about Kat Timpf's net worth, career, and personal life. She is a prominent conservative television and radio personality, columnist, and stand-up comedian. She has carved a niche for herself in the competitive world of journalism and entertainment.

