Unveiling Joy Behar’s net worth, salary, family and personal life

Joy Behar is a comedian, television host, actress, and writer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for co-hosting the ABC daytime talk show The View. She has also made her name in the film industry by featuring in films and TV series like Ice Age: Continental Drift, Manhattan Murder Mystery and Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist. Joy Behar’s net worth has raised curiosity about how much she has made in her TV career and personal life.

Joy Behar at the 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame 27th Anniversary Gala at Grand Hyatt New York. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Joy Behar made her debut on The View in 1997. In 2009, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, alongside other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sherri Shepherd, and Barbara Walters. This post answers all the questions about her net worth, family and career endeavours.

Joy Behar’s profile and bio summary

Full name Josephine Victoria Behar Nickname Joy, Joie Gender Female Date of birth 7 October 1942 Age 81 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Williamsburg, New York, United States Current residence Hampton, New York, United States Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Gino Occhiuto Mother Rose Carbone Marital status Married Partner Steve Janowitz Children 1 School Lindenhurst Senior High School College Stony Brook University Profession Comedian, television host, actress, writer Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram X(Twitter)

How old is Joy Behar?

Josephine Victoria Behar, famous as Joy Behar (aged 81 years old as of 2023), was born on 7 October 1942. The American actress hails from Williamsburg, New York, United States.

She attended Lindenhurst Senior High School. Later, she joined Queens College in New York, USA, where she pursued sociology. In 1966, she attended Stony Brook University and pursued an MA in English education.

How tall is Joy Behar?

Joy Behar stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

What nationality is joy from The View?

Joy Behar hostting Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini on The View on 12/12/18. Photo: Lou Rocco

Source: Getty Images

She is an Italian-American national of Italian descent. Her mother, Rose Carbone, was a seamstress, while her dad, Gino Occhiuto, was a truck driver for Coca-Cola.

How much is Joy Behar worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the talk show host has an alleged net worth of $30 million. Her primary source of income is her TV career. She has also made significant investments in real estate. For instance, she sold her traditional cedar home in East Hampton for $3.8 million and purchased another for $4.75 million in 2016.

What is Joy Behar’s salary from The View?

According to Parade.com, the talk show host makes an annual salary of $7 million from The View TV show. The show has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informative Talk Show, Outstanding Talk Show, and Outstanding Talk Show Host.

What did Joy Behar do for a living?

Before joining The View, Joy was a school English teacher. She is also an established actress and has been featured in the movies and TV series highlighted below.

Movie/TV show Role Year Hiding Out Gertrude 1987 Cookie Dottie 1989 Baby Boom Helga Von Haupt 1988-1989 It's Garry Shandling's Show Joy Smith 1989-1990 The Rock Joy Capedeluca 1990 This Is My Life Ruby 1992 Manhattan Murder Mystery Marilyn 1993 Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist Joy (voice) 1995-1996 Love Is All There Is Mary 1996 Ice Age: Continental Drift Eunice (voice) 2012 Crisis in Six Scenes Ann 2016

Does Joy from The View have children?

The American television host has a daughter named Eve Behar Scotti (aged 53 years old as of 2023). She had a child with her first husband, Joseph Behar. Joy Behar’s husband is Steve Janowitz, and they tied the knot in 2011.

Who is the highest-paid host on The View?

Joy Behar at the "Rock & Roll Man" Off-Broadway Opening Night at New World Stages on June 21, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

According to Closer Weekly, Whoopi Goldberg is the highest-paid host on the American talk show. What was Whoopi Goldberg's salary on The View? Her annual salary on The View is approximately $8 million. Besides being a TV host, she is also an actress, author, comedian, film producer, screenwriter and singer-songwriter. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $60 million.

How much is Sonny on The View worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American show host, lawyer, television personality, journalist, columnist, and social commentator has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Before joining The View, she was a legal analyst on CNN's television series American Morning from 2007 to 2011.

How much is Ana Navarro's salary on The View?

The American political strategist and commentator has an alleged annual salary of $250,000, similar to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $3 million. She has worked for CNN and CNN en Espanol before joining The View.

Joy Behar’s net worth inspires many youngsters who want to build careers in the entertainment industry. She has co-hosted on The View since 1997 and is among the highest-paid hosts.

