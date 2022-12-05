How did Marc Schauer meet Laura? Biography of the real estate mogul

Marc Schauer is an American real estate agent and drug and alcohol counsellor. He is widely recognized for being Laura Leggett Linney’s husband. Laura Linney is a multi-award-winning actress known for her roles in The Big C, Ozark, Frasier, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, and Mr Holmes.

American actress Laura Linney and her husband, Marc Schauer. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Marc Schauer likes to keep his life away from the public despite being the husband of a Hollywood star. How did he meet actress Laura Lenney?

Marc Schauer's profiles summary and bio

Full name Marc Schauer Date of birth 5th April 1960 Age 62 years as of 2022 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Telluride, Colorado, United States of America Nationality American Current residence Manhattan, New York Ethnicity Caucasian Languages English Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Wife’s name Actress Laura Leggett Linney Children Bernet Armistead Schauer Profession Real estate agent, counsellor

Marc Schauer's age and early life

The business mogul was born on 5th April 1960, in Telluride, Colorado, United States of America. He is 62 years as of 2022 and is an American citizen by birth. He was brought up in Telluride.

How did Marc Schauer meet Laura?

The four-time Emmy award winner tied the knot with Marc in 2009. Photo: Frank Trapper

The professional counsellor met Laura in 2004 at a film festival in Telluride, Marc Schauer’s hometown. He was a VIP host tasked with showing the locality to the visitors at the festival, and Laura Linney happened to be among them. The two later met in person in Chicago, where they officially started their relationship and got engaged in 2007, followed by a wedding two years later in 2009.

Does Laura Linney have children?

Yes. The multi-award-winning actress has a child named Bennet Armistead Schauer (born in 2014) with Marc. It is unclear if there are other Lenney and Marc Schauer children.

Is Laura Linney still married?

Yes. The renowned actress is still married to realtor Marc Schauer. They tied the knot in 2009 in a private wedding. The couple recently marked their 13th marriage anniversary.

Marc Schauer's occupation

Laura Lenney's husband is a licensed real estate broker based in the United States. He is also a counsellor and handles people with drug and alcohol-related issues.

Marc Schauer's net worth

Various sources value his worth at approximately $1 million in 2022. Marc Schauer's spouse, on the other hand, boasts a net worth of about $10 million, thanks to her extensive acting career.

Marc Schauer's social media

The real estate mogul is not active on social media platforms. His wife, Lenney, is active on Instagram with over 338k followers. She frequently posts about her work and fun activities.

Actress Laura Linney. Photo: Jason Mendez

Is Liam Neeson married to Laura Linney?

The actors are not married. The Taken actor only took her down the aisle on her wedding day, two months after his wife Natasha Richardson passed away. Laura and Liam have been an onscreen couple twice, in The Crucible and Kinsey.

How old is Laura Linney?

Laura Leggett Linney was born on 5th February 1964, in Manhattan, New York. The actress is 58 years as of 2022.

How tall is Laura Linney?

The Big C actress is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches (1.7 m) tall. She has blonde hair and light brown eyes.

Despite marrying a well-known Hollywood actress, Marc Schauer has stayed away from the limelight. He seems to be focused on his real estate business.

