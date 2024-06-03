Chadwick Boseman was an American actor best known for portraying the Marvel Comics superhero Black Panther. Sadly, he succumbed to cancer in 2020. While his death shocked the world to its core, many were left curious about his family. This article uncovers fascinating details about Chadwick Boseman’s wife, who stood by his side as he took his last breath.

Taylor and Boseman during the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Unlike his on-screen persona, Boseman preferred to keep details about his love life private. He married the love of his life, Taylor Simone Ledward, in a secret wedding a few months before his death. Through the sorrow and the pain, Simone took care of her husband, giving him some of the best years of his life. But how much do you know about the couple’s inspiring love story?

Chadwick Boseman's profile summary

Who was Chadwick Boseman's wife?

Taylor Simone Ledward is a talented singer who performs as sahn. In 2023, she released her debut album, The Mornings.

Taylor Simone Ledward

According to PureWow, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music industry studies from California State Polytechnic University in 2014.

However, just like her late husband, Ledward remains tight-lipped about various aspects of her life, including her early life and family background.

Where did Chadwick Boseman meet his wife?

It is unclear where and when Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward met. However, they were first spotted together in 2015 at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The duo was also photographed holding hands in 2017 outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. Taylor also graced a New York Black Panther after-party with the late Hollywood star in February 2018.

In April 2018, the singer’s grandmother confirmed Simone’s relationship with Boseman while speaking to In Touch Weekly.

They respect each other. She is very happy, and so is he.

As documented by Parade, Chadwick acknowledged Taylor’s place in his life during his acceptance speech for the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Award in 2019, saying:

Simone, you are with me every single day. I have to acknowledge you today. Love you.

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman during a February 2020 basketball game

When did Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman get married?

The couple were last spotted together during a February 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago. At the time, Ledward appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. They reportedly tied the knot shortly after.

What happened to Chadwick Boseman's wife?

On 29 August 2020, Chadwick Boseman’s family took to Instagram to announce his death in a post that in part read:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. He dies in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Losing her spouse changed Simone’s life forever. In a November 2022 interview with Whoopi Goldberg on Good Morning America, she spoke about her journey with grief.

Some I am doing worse than I could acknowledge. On other days, I am doing better than I feel comfortable admitting. I was so lucky to love this person and get them to love me too.

Taylor has accepted various accolades on behalf of the late actor. In 2021, she delivered a heartfelt speech after Chad bagged an award at the NAACP Image Awards.

As always, he would thank God, he would thank his mom and dad, and he would also give honours to the ancestors, as we now honour him. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person.

Simone has also accepted his Screen Actor’s Guild and Critics Choice Awards.

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward during the 69th NBA All-Star Game in 2020

Where is Chadwick Boseman’s wife today?

Since Chadwick Boseman’s death, Simone has been working on her music career. During a 2023 interview with Vibe, she spoke about how her connection to the late actor inspires her music.

I often see signs from Chad. Sometimes, they are more subtle, but it is now a process of figuring out how to cope with your new relationship with this person, one that is now only spiritual.

She also added how meeting Boseman and his death impacted her life and music, saying:

Knowing and loving him changed my life, and losing him also changed my life. I think sahn is how I move forward and forge my path.

FAQ

Due to Chad’s popularity, his personal life often piqued the interest of his fans. Here are some frequently asked questions about the late on-screen star;

Did Chadwick Boseman have a wife or kids?

Aaron was married to singer Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple had not welcomed any kids at the time of his death.

Taylor Simone Ledward during a music video shooting in 2023. Chadwick at The Black Godfather premiere in 2019

What were Chadwick’s last words?

According to Chad’s brother, a day before his death, he told him:

Man, I am in the fourth quarter and need you to get me out of the game.

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, has been the keeper of his legacy. No person grieving her loved one would want this role, but she gracefully stepped into it. She always speaks fondly of her late husband, revealing to the world what kind of man Chad was off-screen.

