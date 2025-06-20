Inside Christian Nodal and Belinda's love story and dramatic breakup

Mexican music stars Christian Nodal and Belinda's romance was a fairy tale that turned sour in February 2022. The once-favourite Mexican celebrity couple was once engaged, and their high-profile relationship was full of love and music. Belinda once said:

We had to be together. It was something that had to happen.

How did Christian Nodal and Belinda meet?

The six-time Grammy Award winner and Belinda first encountered each other at the Premios de La Radio awards in Dallas in mid-2020. Belinda, then 31, invited Nodal, 21, to dance on stage while she performed her hit song Amor a Primera Vista.

Although they did not connect immediately, they later met on the set of TV Azteca's reality show La Voz as judges. Nodal confessed to feeling nervous around Belinda, and she felt the same. People en Español named them Couple of the Year in 2020, and the duo talked about how they fell in love with the outlet. Belinda said:

I've always been very closed off with my heart; I always keep it in a box with a lock. For the first time in my life, I'm giving it to someone.” Nodal has been the only one to find a key.

Belinda and Nodal engaged after their first collaborative single

Nodal and Belinda, fondly known as “Nodeli” by fans, announced their engagement in 2021, shortly after collaborating on the theme song for Univision's telenovela Si Nos Dejan.

The song, a modern take on José Alfredo Jiménez's classic, was recorded in Spain and released as a single. The Cómplices Al Rescate actress, Belinda, shared the engagement news on Instagram on 25 May 2021.

She posted their photo and a close-up of her engagement ring, captioning it with a ring emoji. Christian also announced it on social media.

How much was the ring Christian Nodal gave Belinda?

Nodal proposed to Belinda with a stunning diamond ring valued at around $3 million, designed by Pristine Jewellers in New York. The proposal took place at a restaurant in Spain in May 2021.

Why did Belinda and Nodal break up?

The reason for Christian Nodal and Belinda's break-up is not public knowledge, but they broke up in February 2022, almost a year after their engagement. As per Billboard, Nodal announced it on a since-deleted Instagram story on 13 February 2021. He wrote:

To all my fans and friends in the media, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple, taking with us the best of each other. We are grateful to have kept each other company during this time. I ask that the decision we’ve taken be met with respect.

Alan Acosta, a businessman from Alive Productions, who is close to Nodal, claims that a video of Nodal with a Colombian model in Colombia sparked tension during a tour in El Salvador, leading to the breakup. Neither of them has accepted or refuted the claim.

Nodal and his mom removed photos of Belinda from their Instagram

In August 2021, before the official breakup, reports revealed that Nodal deleted some pictures of Belinda. After the split, Nodal and his mother removed every photo and video of Belinda from their Instagram page.

There are rumours that, from the outset, his mother did not consent to Belinda's age difference with her son.

Did Christian Nodal tattoo Belinda's eyes?

Christian got several tattoos to symbolise his love for Belinda, including her eyes on his chest, per HOLA!. He also drew an arrow and bow with the number 4 and the word “utopia” on his wrist and a small “Beli” near his ear.

He also got other tattoos reflecting their love on his face. After their breakup, Nodal removed or modified some of these tattoos, including changing the “Beli” tattoo to the four playing card suits. He has not retrieved the engagement ring from her.

Belinda artistically shaded Christian on her prickly single

Christian Nodal's ex, Belinda, released a new single titled Cactus in January 2024. It is a diss track aimed at Nodal. Everything about the song's lyrics is a scathing critique of him. As Genius published, the lyrics read:

What was the point of getting a tattoo of my eyes if you would replace it with another afterwards?… If only they knew how you treated me. A gem that was not real in an engagement to pretend.

Exploring Christian Nodal's dating history

Christian Nodal's dating history begins with María Fernanda Guzmán, a writer. They dated in 2019 before he met Belinda. After he broke up with Belinda in 2023, he began dating Cazzu (Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli), an Argentinian singer-songwriter. They later broke up in May 2024.

Reports state he also dated Estíbaliz Badiola, a music artist. He is currently married to Mexican and American singer Angela Aguilar. They married on 24 July 2024.

Christian Nodal's ex-girlfriend Cazzu is the mother of his daughter

Based on Rolling Stone's post, in September 2023, Cazzu gave birth to Christian's daughter named Inti. He revealed he removed most of the tattoos on his face so that his children could recognise him. They co-parent their daughter.

Christian Nodal and Belinda are two of the biggest musicians in the Mexican entertainment industry. Their love was an inspiration to many fans; however, it did not end well.

