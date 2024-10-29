Christian Nodal's net worth today: How rich is the Mexican star?

Christian Nodal's net worth is a testament to how wealthy one can become when using your talents. The Mexican singer-songwriter has amassed millions thanks to his ability to popularise mariacheño, a fusion genre between norteño and mariachi music. Here are fascinating facts about Nodal’s financial portfolio.

Christian Nodal at a 2024 concert at the WiZink Center (L). The singer during a performance at Arena Theatre in 2024 (R). Photo: Ricardo Rubio, Omar Vega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christian Nodal began his musical career at 17 when he signed with Universal Music Latin. He has won six Latin Grammy Awards and seven Billboard Latin Music Awards. With such career success, many are eager to uncover how much Nodal makes doing what he loves most. How rich is the Botella Tras Botella hitmaker?

Christian Nodal's profile summary

Full name Christian Jesús González Nodal Famous as Christian Nodal Gender Male Date of birth 11 January 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ángela Aguilar Alcalá Children 1 Parents Cristina Silvia Nodal and Jaime González Siblings 2 Profession Singer-songwriter Years active 2016-present Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Christian Nodal’s net worth in 2024

According to BOL News and Celebrity Net Worth, Nodal is worth $20 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 8-year-old musical career, which includes chart-topping hits, streaming royalties and sold-out shows.

During a March 2024 interview with Billboard, Christian narrated why he decided to pursue music as a career, saying:

I was unsatisfied with what Regional Mexican music was doing. It always had the potential to become bigger and mainstream. While the industry boasts great singers and performers, I wanted to break through everything.

Actor Christian Nodal at the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Honoring Marco Antonio Solís at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Original

How does Christian Nodal make his money?

Music is Nodal’s primary source of income. He began creating music at four and later learned to play the piano, guitar, and trumpet. In a May 2023 interview with El País, Christian narrated how his grandfather Ramón taught him to write rhymes at a young age.

My granddad and I used to write rhyme poems on napkins. We would then read them out loud, and he would always insist that I ensure my writing was honest and pure.

Nodal’s debut studio album Me Dejé Llevar peaked at number seven on the AMPROFON Top 100 Mexico chart in 2017. His influence spread widely, and in 2021, the star’s hit song, Botella Tras Botella, featuring rapper Gera MX, peaked at number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Below are some of Christian Nodal’s songs and the amount of YouTube views they have garnered as of 22 October 2024:

Adiós Amor (2017) 1.5 billion views

(2017) 1.5 billion views Probablemente (2017) 121 million views

(2017) 121 million views No Te Contaron Mal (2019) 898 million views

(2019) 898 million views Ya No Somos Ni Seremos (2022) 293 million views

(2022) 293 million views Por el Resto de Tu Vida (2023) 102 million views

The Aquí Abajo hitmaker has won two Heat Latin Music Awards, three Premios Juventud, ten Latin American Music Awards and ten Lo Nuestro Awards.

Christian Nodal during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Fibes Conference and Exhibition Centre in 2023. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Christian Nodal’s cars

The singer’s rides mirror his refined taste for luxurious and high-performance automobiles. Take a look at some of the cars in his fleet and their estimated price per Business Bond:

Car Model Price Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2021 $70,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagon) 2020 $130,000 Lamborghini Urus 2021 $220,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 $450,000

In addition to the above, Nodal purchased a Black Cadillac Escalade Sportcar for $2.5 million from Champion Motoring in 2022.

Christian Nodal’s personal life

Christian’s popularity constantly attracts public scrutiny into who he is beyond the mic. Here are juicy details about his early life, family background and romantic life.

How old is Christian Nodal?

The Kbron y Medio star (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 11 January 1999 to musicians Cristina Silvia Nodal and Jaime González. He grew up in Sonora, Mexico, alongside his two siblings, brother Jaime and sister Amely.

Mexican Christian Nodal during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2019. Photo: Bridget Bennette

Source: Getty Images

Is Christian Nodal married?

In 2021, Jesús announced his engagement to singer and actress Belinda. The duo met on the set of the reality TV series La Voz.

But how much was the ring Christian Nodal gave Belinda? Hola! valued the 12-carat ring at $3 million. They separated a year later.

Shortly after, Nodal started dating rapper Cazzu. Their son, Inti, was born on 14 September 2023. After the relationship ended, he confirmed his relationship with American singer Ángela Aguilar In June 2024. The couple exchanged nuptials in a private ceremony on 24 July 2024.

FAQs

Besides Christian’s professional achievements, his marriage to Pepe Aguilar’s daughter Ángela has been a hot topic surrounding him. Below are some frequently asked questions about the singer and his family:

How did Christian Nodal become famous?

Before signing up for a record label, Christian posted his music videos on Facebook. This garnered him internet virality, forming a foundation for his musical career.

How many kids does Christian Nodal have?

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter is a first-time dad. His son is a year and a month old as of October 2024.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal during the Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions with Christian Nodal at Grammy Museum in 2024. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Who is the mother of Christian Nodal’s baby?

Nodal’s son was born out of his relationship with Argentine singer Cazzu. The pair reportedly dated for about two years before calling it quits.

What is Ángela Aguilar’s net worth?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Ángela is worth $5 million. Like her husband, her income primarily stems from her endeavours in the entertainment industry.

Christian Nodal’s net worth has steadily increased since his musical debut in 2016. It reflects his enduring impact on the entertainment industry, encompassing three studio albums. However, this amount is expected to increase as his influence grows globally.

