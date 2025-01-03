Ángela Aguilar's net worth: how much does the Mexican star make?

Ángela Aguilar has emerged as a prominent figure in the Latin music scene, captivating audiences with her powerful voice and undeniable talent. Her success shines on stage and in her growing financial achievements. Curious about Ángela Aguilar's net worth? Explore her impressive journey to fame and fortune.

Aguilar is also a fashionista with a singular sense of style that fuses modern pieces with traditional Mexican folklore. Photo: @AngelaAguilar_ on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

From viral performances to Grammy nominations, Ángela Aguilar is a force in Latin music. As the daughter of legendary singer Pepe Aguilar, Ángela's career was destined for greatness. As her influence grows, so does curiosity about her financial success.

Full name Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá Gender Female Date of birth October 8, 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latina Weight 52 kg (Approx) Height 5 feet 6 in Father Pepe Aguilar Mother Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband Christian Nodal Education Huntington Park High School Profession Singer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Ángela Aguilar's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Dec Mentoring, Ángela Aguilar's net worth is around $5 million. Her wealth is attributed to her successful music career in the entertainment industry.

In a 2019 interview with Grammy.com, Aguilar explained how she followed her family's footsteps and became a professional musician. She said,

When I was little, whenever I went on a train or a plane or a bus, I would try to mimic the same sounds or the same vibration that the airplane was doing.

Ángela Aguilar at The Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year Gala honouring Ruben Blades at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Arturo Holmes

Source: Original

How much money does Ángela Aguilar make?

Ángela Aguilar's earnings are derived from multiple sources, reflecting her success as a young artist in the music industry. Here is a detailed overview of Ángela Aguilar's sources of income.

Music career

Ángela Aguilar debuted her music career at a young age when she released her first collaborative album, Nueva Tradición, alongside her brother Leonardo in 2012. At 13, she became the youngest performer at the BBC 100 Women festival in Mexico City.

In 2018, Aguilar released her solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana (2018). The studio album featured classic ranchera songs, earning her a Grammy and two Latin Grammy nominations.

Ángela's successful music career continues to earn her income through album sales, concert performances, and musical streams. Below are the ways she monetizes her musical talent.

Singer Ángela Aguilar during Launches Mexicana Enamorada Perfume Line, in Polanco, Mexico. Photo by Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

Album sales

Ángela Aguilar has achieved significant success through album sales. She has released several notable albums and EPs throughout her career. These include:

2018: Primero Soy Mexicana

2021: Mexicana Enamorada

2024: Bolero

2012: Nueva Tradición

Streams

Ángela Aguilar has seen significant success in streaming and digital sales, reflecting her growing popularity in the Latin music scene. For instance, she boasts over 11.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, showcasing her widespread appeal.

According to Gelato, artists typically earn between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream on Spotify, with an average of around $0.004. Thus, Ángela Aguilar's estimated earnings from Spotify could be around $8.8 million from her 2.2 billion streams across her tracks.

She also earns a considerable income from her YouTube channel, which has accumulated over one billion views and over 3.8 million subscribers. As per VidIQ, Ángela Aguilar's salary from YouTube ranges between $38,000 and 114.1 thousand every month.

Ángela Aguilar at the Latin GRAMMY in the Schools Los Angeles event in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Tours

Throughout 2024, Ángela Aguilar embarked on concert tours, including the Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour. Her tour concert ticket prices vary depending on the venue and location. According to Celebrity Talent International, Ángela Aguilar's hiring fee ranges between $40,000 and $74,999.

Merchandise sales

Ángela sells merchandise through her official store, including CDs, DVDs, clothing, and perfumes. For instance, her Bolero CD + DVD sells at $15, while the Ángela Aguilar "Bolero" USB cassette is capped at $17.

Social Media influencing

Besides her music career, Ángela is also a top trending influencer. She boasts over 10.5M followers on Instagram, over 399.8K on X, and 12.8M on TikTok.

Aguilar uses the platforms to show her unique personality and celebrate her love of family and books with her fans. She also earns income through Instagram-sponsored posts and partnerships with top brands like Dior and Michael Kors.

Trivia

Ángela Aguilar is a Latina singer who cemented her name in the music industry from a young age. Below are some of the lesser-known facts about the singer:

Ángela Aguilar at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Ángela Aguilar (aged 21 years old as of 2024) was born on October 8, 2003, in Los Angeles, California, USA, while her mother accompanied her father, Pepe Aguilar, on tour.

She has dual citizenship-American and Mexican.

She is part of the Aguilar Dynasty, a renowned family in the Mexican music scene. Her paternal grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, were famous actors and singers from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Ángela Aguilar signed a deal with SESAC Latinain in 2022. The deal allowed SESAC Latina to represent her music and ensure she received proper royalties and licensing fees for her work.

The Aguilar family owns a house in California.

The Los Angeles native has had multiple hits on the Billboard charts, including three No. 1 songs on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, such as Dime Como Quieras with Christian Nodal.

with Christian Nodal. In April 2019, Ángela was named the Artistic and Cultural Ambassador of Zacatecas, Mexico, highlighting her commitment to preserving Mexican culture.

Ángela Aguilar's net worth reflects her hard work, undeniable talent, and growing stardom. As a leading voice in Latin music, she inspires fans worldwide. With her career still blossoming, Ángela's financial success is set to rise.

