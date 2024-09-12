South African artist @Tee artwork sa has gone viral on Facebook with a stunning self-portrait, receiving widespread praise for his skill and creativity

The artwork has highlighted his exceptional technique and sparked a supportive response from the online art community

As his popularity grows, he is set to gain more followers and opportunities

A South African artist's self-portrait has gone viral on Facebook, drawing widespread acclaim for its detail and creativity. Images: @Tee artwork sa

Source: Facebook

A talented young South African artist, known on social media as @Tee artwork sa, has captured the attention of Facebook users with a striking self-portrait that has gone viral.

The artwork, which showcases the artist’s exceptional skills, was posted earlier this week and has since received an outpouring of admiration from followers.

Amazing artwork showcase

The self-portrait features intricate details and a unique style, highlighting the artist's impressive technique and creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The quickly garnered praise from the online community, with many users expressing appreciation for the young artist’s work.

The overwhelmingly positive response reflects the growing recognition of South African artists on social media platforms.

@Tee artwork sa’s self-portrait showcases his skill and highlights the vibrant and supportive online art community.

SA celebrates young talent

As the young artist continues to receive acclaim, his talent is clearly making waves and inspiring others.

With such a promising start, @Tee artwork sa will likely gain more followers and opportunities. @Makomane Thabang was among those who commented, saying:

"Outstanding work bro👏🏻👌🏻"

@Comfort Simelane also praised the artist, encouraging him to:

"Keep up the good work ❤️"

@Sfiso Zondo shared his admiration, stating:

"I like ur drawing."

While @Kgodisho Mathabathe added:

"Keep on doing a great job 👏👌"

The post also sparked a request from @Owe Sene, who asked:

"Can u draw me ☺please."

@Thato Mkhehlane responded with enthusiastic support, writing:

"Ahh boy you are so talented 🤞🤞🤞🤞🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🤭"

Young girl leaves SA mesmerised with her singing

Briefly News previously reported that a young girl's exceptional singing talent has captivated Mzansi, mesmerising audiences.

A TikTok video showcasing her raw and soulful voice has quickly gone viral, and netizens love her natural talent.

Her coach told Briefly News that this rising star is destined for a remarkable musical journey, as her soulful voice has attracted millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News