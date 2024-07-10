An artist from Daveyton, Sphesihle Hlatshwayo, stunned the online community when he made a portrait of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

The young man used an impressive technique where he incorporated smoke from a candle

Sphesihle spoke to Briefly News to explain how he used a paper towel as a canvas and candle smoke as his 'paint'

A local artist used candle smoke to paint a portrait of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Images: Sphesihle Hlatshwayo / Facebook, @cristiano / Instagram, Sphesihle Hlatshwayo / Facebook

An artist showed off his talents using a unique method to create a portrait of iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hailing from the township of Daveyton, Johannesburg, self-taught artist Sphesihle Hlatshwayo amazed many people online when he showcased his latest piece of art. Taking to his Facebook account, the talented young man said he applied a candle smoke painting technique and used a paper towel as his canvas.

Take a look at the portrait in the picture below:

Sphesihle Hlatshwayo proudly shared a picture of his Cristiano Ronaldo portrait. Image: Sphesihle Hlatshwayo

Local artist explains candle smoke technique

While speaking to Briefly News, Sphesihle explained that he birthed life into his artwork, which took him three days to complete, by sketching the portrait on regular paper.

He further explains:

"Once the sketch was complete, I carefully pasted a sheet of tissue paper over the drawing, ensuring it adhered smoothly without any wrinkles. Using a candle, I directed the smoke onto the tissue paper, manipulating it to form various tonal values and intricate details.

"The smoke from the candle created unique textures and depth, which enhanced the portrait’s features and brought it to life in a distinctive and ethereal manner. This process resulted in a one-of-a-kind artwork characterised by the delicate and fluid qualities of smoke on tissue."

Although Sphesihle made an international star the subject of his project, he states in his WhatsApp bio that he has a "distinct focus on black subjects that encapsulate the intricate emotions associated with the contemporary black experience."

Netizens impressed with candle smoke painting

The picture Sphesihle shared on Facebook received thousands of positive reactions, with many online users sending messages of admiration and wonder.

Paris TwentyFour gave the young man a special title, writing in the comments:

"King of Drawing."

In awe, Tlhologelo Tlholo said:

"I don't know how you do it, but you are killing it. You're the man!"

Without knowing the technique, Akbusy Ka Bafana wondered aloud:

"Wow. How is this even possible?"

Tshiamo M. Ngw dished out compliments:

"Very impressive, bro."

Calling Sphesihle the greatest of all time (GOAT), Og Lemon wrote:

"May God bless your beautiful work, man."

