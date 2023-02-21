Kevin Hart's comedy tour in South Africa has come to an end, and he has made a lasting impression on locals

A gifted artist painted the US comedian, and his stunning painting is trending on social media platforms

Mzansi people were impressed by his talent shown in a TikTok video, and many tagged Kevin on the clip

A man created a 3D painting of US comedian Kevin Hart, and his video went viral.

South Africans are really taken with Kevin Hart and gave him a warm reception during his comedy tour in the country. One man, @sk_original_rsa, expressed his love for the comedian through his art and was praised for his pure talent.

Man posts TikTok video of his Kevin Hart painting

The artist posted a TikTok video painting the iconic face of the US star. His black and white painting looked like a masterpiece, and people said Kevin needed to see it. Netizens tagged the comedian in the comments section to get his attention.

SA reactions to the artist's 3D painting of Kevin Hart

The portrait painted on wooden planks went viral, and thousands of people gushed over the guy's skills.

@monza451 said:

"Someone needs to recognise you. This is so beautiful."

@lebone_pru1 stated:

"He better buy this and pay you in dollars."

@popi_sbahle wrote:

"You're so talented. I need some romance so I can get back here."

@lee_moiloa posted:

"He's here already, he must go home with it."

@mekah12 commented:

"Wow! Your work is amazing ❤️"

@tebogongobenitebza said:

"Wow, this is pure talent."

@4u2nvlj mentioned:

"Mpho, please acknowledge this young man. You here, fly the man first class to you!"

@kobloza2 shared:

"What a talent! This is reminding me of the Mandela Statue in Howick, KZN at the Mandela Capture Site. wonderful!"

