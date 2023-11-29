A South African artist demonstrated immense talent when he made a portrait of Springboks rugby player Eben Etzebeth

The now-viral TikTok video shows the young man using lipstick to create the impressive artwork

His artwork not only immortalised a sporting legend but also redefined the boundaries of art

An artist created an Eben Etzebeth masterpiece lipstick. Image: @ricollinart_official

Source: TikTok

In the vibrant realm of South African art, a talented artist has taken the internet by storm with his extraordinary creation – a captivating portrait of Springbok rugby legend Eben Etzebeth, crafted entirely using the vibrant hues of lipstick.

Eben Etzebeth lipstick portrait goes viral

A TikTok video shared by @ricollinart_official shows the young man impressively breathing life onto his canvas as he colours and shades a portrait of the Springbok star.

This masterpiece, a testament to the artist's ingenuity and skill, has captivated art enthusiasts and rugby fans, garnering widespread social media acclaim.

The artist's mastery over the unconventional medium of lipstick is evident in the meticulous detailing and lifelike portrayal of Etzebeth's rugged features.

Each stroke of the lipstick, carefully applied, breathes life into the portrait, capturing the essence of Etzebeth's unwavering determination and unwavering spirit. The artist's ability to harness the subtle nuances of colour and texture resulted in a captivating artwork.

Mzansi in awe of the masterpiece

Through his remarkable artwork, the South African artist has immortalised a sporting legend and redefined the boundaries of art. Awestruck netizens showered him with love and compliments online.

Nina:) wrote:

"You should promote your videos so more people will see you and see how talented you are."

jenova jireh joked:

Just give me the lipstick."

Erin Naicker responded:

"Your talent is so good! What are your goals from content creating art?"

Naomi Crawford commented:

"Pure talent❤️."

Bobachocolate said:

"Bro, I love your art it's gorgeous ❤️."

mimi said:

"You’re so gifted!"

Artist goes viral with drawing of Siya Kolisi

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi not only led the Rugby World Cup champions twice in a row but has also touched the lives of many people on and off the field.

One of his fans and talented local artist, Sphesihle Brian Hlatshwayo, took to social media to share an image of himself holding an impressive drawing of Kolisi that he created in honour of the rugby captain.

The pencil drawing is a distinct imitation and depiction of a happy-looking Kolisi.

Source: Briefly News