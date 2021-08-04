Gifted: Young Artist Shows Off Amazing Colours in Drawings

Social media users are seriously impressed and praising a young artist who is skilled in using different colours in his drawings

@BaldArtist_ says he wanted to take a break after using a different colour in a drawing but opted to keep going and his followers are happy with the end product

Many of the artist’s Twitter followers are already looking to buy some of his drawings but he says they are sold out

South Africans are impressed and delighted to see a fresh and young artist displaying his work on social media. The young artist is using different colours in his drawings and he is also sketching with a pencil.

@BaldArtist_says he was ready to take a break after his blue painting as it is shown on his social media but decided to keep going. South African art lovers are impressed and praising the young man.

Briefly News went straight to the comments section to select a few and pen a beautiful story of a budding and talented sketcher.

Derin Fletcher is dazzling his social media followers with his drawings. Image: @BaldArtist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Jisoolipa said:

“Please do a yellow.”

@Spoiled_savage said:

“Beautiful.”

@Adeszua said:

“Wow, you’re so talented!”

@laaraaah_ said:

“Your artwork is so nice.”

@DemondEllion said:

“These are amazing!”

@Nessa1773 said:

“Green looks great.”

@XerxesEmperor said:

“Damn. These are captivating.”

Young artist wows Mzansi with a black & white portrait of DJ Black Coffee

In a related article on art, Briefly News reported that a young and gifted artist by the name of Obakeng Mphahlele has dazzled South Africans with his skill after drawing DJ Black Coffee.

Many locals agree the talented pencil artist is certainly underrated, especially considering the way questionable painters like Rasta are given the spotlight. Briefly News headed online to celebrate Mphahlele's creative genius and asked our readers their thoughts on the controversial issue of Rasta's artwork.

Check out the interesting comments below:

Raune Bruintjies said:

"Woah I was gonna say GOOD JOB RASTA you are finally becoming better but then I read the last part haha."

Bongaan Mndaweni said:

"The boi is so talented... big up to u Obaks."

