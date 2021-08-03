Young Artist Wows Mzansi with a Black & White Portrait of DJ Black Coffee

Obakeng Mphahlele is the young man making waves online with his incredible black and white portraits, which often feature local celebrities

The pencil artist most recently impressed Mzansi with his drawing of DJ Black Coffee

SA took to the comments section with some users suggesting that the infamous Rasta could learn a few skills from the younger creative

A young and gifted artist by the name of Obakeng Mphahlele has dazzled South Africans with his skill after drawing DJ Black Coffee. Many locals agree the talented pencil artist is certainly underrated, especially considering the way questionable painters like Rasta are given the spotlight.

Obakeng Mphahlele has impressed SA with this portrait of DJ Black Coffee. Images:@ObakengMArt/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Briefly News headed online to celebrate Mphahlele's creative genius and asked our readers their thoughts on the controversial issue of Rasta's artwork.

In fact, many felt Rasta could learn a trick or two from Mphahlele.

Check out the interesting comments below:

Raune Bruintjies said:

"Woah I was gonna say GOOD JOB RASTA you are finally becoming better but then I read the last part haha."

Bongaan Mndaweni said:

"The boi is so talented... big up to u Obaks."

Margaret Mphande said:

"This is real talent well done keep on doing your work."

Lepholletse Leo said:

"Rasta remains unmatched. We don't want nice drawings or paintings, we want tsa ga Rasta."

Luluvo Sthandiwe said:

"Admin, you must be beefing or porking with Rasta with that kind of headline. Let's hope he didn't draw Shona because if he did.... he'll be on a plane to Zimbabwe."

Xolani Dladla said:

"Rasta should learn a thing or two from Obakeng."

SA accountant decorates the floor with 50 000 5c coins, Mzansi impressed

In more on local artisans, Briefly News previously reported that creativity is certainly one thing South Africans never run short of as one woman proved when she decorated her floor using only 5c coins. The time-consuming project cost Karmen Swanepoel 70 hours on her knees and a little over 50 000 coins.

Heading online, Karmen Swanepoel shared the news with her many Facebook friends.

"You read right yes, fifty thousand coins...Very proud that I did everything myself," she captioned the post in part.

Swanepoel is certainly a creative soul who spends much of her free time looking through the internet for fun DIY projects. Last year the cat-lover came across a Pinterest post of a floor that had been covered in American pennies and the young woman was immediately inspired, Sunday Times reports.

“I liked the idea and I figured I could do something similar with five-cent coins. At first, I considered laying them in a honeycomb pattern, which would have used fewer coins. But the accountant in me would not allow it... I measured the space and did the calculations and figured I would need about 50 000 coins,” she told the publication.

It's clear the handy lady is very pleased with her hard work. The only thing left to do is wait as Swanepoel eagerly expects her floor to dry and harden properly so she can add a few more finishing touches, Head Topics reports.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the home project. Check out some of the comments below:

Linda Niemand said:

"Amazing."

J P De Villiers said:

"Unbelievable!!! Well done, it came out very cool."

Alna Basson said:

"Oh, Karmen, this is just you. This is really exceptional. Show us the end product!"

Delia Jordaan said:

"Omw, you must send this to the SA Coin!!!"

