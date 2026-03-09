A KwaZulu-Natal nature photographer shared footage of a snake removal at a Durban home where a black mamba had made itself comfortable

The snake was only discovered when the furniture it was hiding under was toppled over

People in the comments were horrified, with many saying they would have abandoned the spot and never looked back

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man holding a snake and a black mamba on the right. Images: @miguel.dafomseca

Source: Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal nature photographer Miguel shared a video on 2 February 2026 that had people's skin crawling. In the clip, a snake removal expert was called out to a Durban home where a black mamba had been spotted going under an old couch. Once the couch was toppled over, the snake appeared, hanging from the worn inner framework where it had been hiding. The removal expert carefully used a snake-catching tool to ease it out and safely capture it. The caption on the scary clip read:

"What would you do if this were your couch? 👀 ft. a young adult Black Mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis)."

How do snakes end up inside homes?

Finding a snake inside the house is more common than most people think, especially in areas close to fields, streams or bush. According to pest experts at Critter Control, snakes come into homes for a few reasons. They follow food sources like mice and rats and they look for warmth or shelter when the temperature outside becomes uncomfortable. Sometimes they simply crawl in through a gap and cannot find their way back out.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Snakes need very little space to get inside homes. Old or rundown homes with worn-out furniture, loose foundations or unsealed gaps are some of the few places snakes like to visit. Once inside, they like to hide in dark, quiet spots. The pest control experts warn that no one should try to handle a snake. Always call a professional who knows how to safely locate and remove it.

Watch the Facebook video below:

People left stunned by massive snake

South Africans shared their horror at the huge and deadly snake shared on Facebook user @miguel.dafomseca's page:

@Karabo Ditsele asked:

"Is that a black mamba?"

@Sifiso Petros said:

"I will run away."

@2Cs farms Zambia shared:

"Actually, I also have a snake right now in my kitchen."

@Sophia Handri asked:

"How did you know it was there? 😲"

@Pk Dibapala said:

"Those are not couches anymore."

@Paul Kofi Boafo demanded:

"😮😮Don't spare it."

@Døûblè Dee ẞéßßy Awy suggested:

"Burn the sofa and cry for it later. Sofas are expensive, but safety is more important."

@Ouko Kabala agreed:

"I will burn that chair."

@Simply Ngozi said:

"I hate snakes."

A single couch is being toppled over. Images: miguel.dafomseca

Source: Facebook

More wild animal encounters that had SA talking

Briefly News reported on a photographer who showed the eerie sound a black mamba makes up close.

reported on a photographer who showed the eerie sound a black mamba makes up close. An Afrikaner man found himself in a terrifying situation with a hippo in the wild, and the last thing he did had people watching through their fingers.

A huge black mamba was found inside a KwaZulu-Natal home, and its size was measured next to a measuring tape.

Source: Briefly News