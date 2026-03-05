A TikTok video captured the moment a man was in a dire situation with a hippo

The clip of the man and a hippo went viral as people got to see just how scary a hippopotamus looks in the wild

The video was even more mortifying as viewers heard the man who was close to a wild animal attack

A TikTok video showed people a hippo in its natural habitat. A man who was out exploring nature had to flee from a hippo he randomly came across.

The hippopotamus's run-in with a man shared on 15 February 2026 went viral. People were floored after seeing the hippo that followed a man.

In a TikTok video by @pro_guide_safari, a hippopotamus came across a man in the bushes. The man said the hippo chased him until he climbed a tree. He recorded the massive hippo saying: "die ding is mal (this thing is crazy)." The wildlife content creator was crouched in the tree, breathing hard, and the hippo looked like it was patiently waiting. Watch the mortifying video below:

TikTok viewers mortified by hippo

Many people found the video of the hippo after it chased a man to be terrifying. Online users commented on how lucky the man was to have gotten the chance to run away. Fortunately, a hippo can stay out of water for a limited amount of time. According to PBS, hippos spend more than 16 hours in water during the day to protect their sensitive skin from the sun. The man was trapped during the day, so it's likely that the hippo eventually left. Read people's comments below:

Jennifer Ngwenya said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Oh shame, you were running for your life 😂😂"

Dirk Carstens- Casa Kumnandi joked about the situation:

"One moment I was looking at the water cow, and the next moment I'm in the tree looking at the water cow."

Ricky wrote:

"They can't stay outside of water for very long, as long as the sun isn't setting, you'll be fine."

Kurt Matthews was stunned:

"Imagine telling this story to a group of people, they wouldn’t believe you Yoh."

Budapest was amused:

"I'm sorry for laughing at you boeta."

Percy Brooks wondered:

"Werk "voetsek" nie?"

Man-O-Man answered:

"Die voetsek kan werk, maar dit moet 'n vreeslike groot VOETSEK wees.....🤣 'n klein 'voetsekkie' sal niks maak nie (Voetsek can work but it must be a fierce one, a small voetsek won't do anything.)"

Silverback_Mat said:

"My fear has always been running from this and getting into a tree and finding a snake on the tree 💀"

