An American man in San Francisco went viral after showing people that he is familiar with a South African's dog breed. The man posted a video explaining his pet to other Americans.

The American's video about the South African dog posted on 15 February 2026 also fascinated Mzansi. The man shared the informative video about the South African type of dog, an Africanis.

In a post on TikTok, a man @brashaadmayweather shared that he learned about South Africa's unique dog breed. The man said he had an Africanis in the United States from Khayelitsha and it is a mixed breed dog that is unique to South Africa. The man pointed out that it is known for roaming freely, eats anything and lives for a long time, emphasising it is unique to Mzansi. He concluded his dog was only township dog in the US. Watch the video of the man and his dog below:

South Africa floored township dog in USA

Many people thought the video of the man describing a township dog to Americans was funny. Online users from South Africa added their own jokes about the dog. Some were puzzled that he called the dog an Africanis, which is the name for all original Southern African dogs. Read the comments below:

ikruss joked:

"My brother you didn't rescue her if anything you liberated her😂"

Danti Myali shared hilarious notes on the South African township dog:

"Just don't expect to see her everyday in the yard and don't bother calling animals services. Ensure to attend as many funerals as you can with her or you could stay home but she will attend with or without your permission or knowledge. Also, she does her own tricks and follows her own instructions. Don't get used to any obedience from her, it's often occasional."

billy from diamond kingdom advised the American:

"But you are calling him with the wrong name his proper name is Spoti and he is doing you favour to stay with you."

Mo linc was amused:

"Born in the Cape flats, moved to Khayelitsha before making it to the States 😂"

mrmlife5 wrote:

"Dude when ever you are chased by that type of dog be ready to run for a long time."

Hlommza added to more lore about the dog:

"We sometimes call them Survivors. You can go away for a week, he won't be mad at you, he can hustle for his own food I tell you😂😂"

Michelle❤️ remarked:

"They sometimes go missing for months then show up at your doorstep again like nothing happened."

Justice Nkandi joked:

"You are feeding him too much they usually scavenge for their own food,that way they live longer😅"

President_Jack👨🏽‍✈️ remarked:

"Umgodoyi went to America before me🥀 [sticker]"

