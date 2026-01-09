Dog Unexpectedly Chasing People Leaves Bystanders in Fits of Laughter
- A TikTok video showed a dog that unleashed terror on a group of people who were walking in the street
- The pet left the crowd scared, and their reactions became a viral hit because of a TikTok video
- Online users commented on the video, and they were cracking jokes about the dog attack
In a video on TikTok, a dog was chasing people. The group was walking when they became the target of an energetic hound.
The video of the dog chase received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video with comments about the dog.
A TikTok video posted by @emergency.records showed a dog that went into attack mode on a group of people who were walking. The group scattered as they went in different directions, trying to avoid the dog. Some people fell, and the dog only chased people who kept running. Watch the video of the dog chasing people:
Experts recommend not running away from a dog as this will escalate the situation. Many dogs have an instinct to chase fast-moving targets. According to The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, when a dog launches an attack, remain still and stand side-on to show the dog you are not a threat. Panicking and making loud noises will further stimulate the dog, causing it to chase. If a vicious dog gets close, try to put something between yourself and the dog, such as a bag, umbrella or any object.
South Africa amused by dog chase
Many people thought that the video was of a dog targeting a crowd. Online users shared their jokes about the chase. Read people's comments about the comical dog scene below:
Miranda Ngwenya said:
"💯 to the girl who left the child and went to help someone 🥰"
dimakatsounique wrote:
"Ai!!mina ngiyahleka😂 (Personally, I am laughing)"
Your mom’s favourite 🤩 noticed a kid in the clip:
"The young baby laughing 😂"
Bhelekazi added:
"That U-turn from the guy in grey 😭🤣"
JOAS STRAVO said:
"This dog was happy to see them, he wanted to play 🤣"
sbosh commented:
"God angihlekanga mina."
Śedii
"Can we talk about the girl that went to help him 🥹🥹"
Fatso20 added:
"Sisters came to help a brother who was left by his fellow bro's, big up💐"
Tayyy pointed out the dog was not chasing to bite:
"You see how the dog is only chasing the ones that are running."
KE LAPILE WEITSI SHAME joked:
"Why did I think it's a plastic that fell down😅😅😅😅No man I can't be laughing like this."
Love it here joked:
"Why did he take his transport ?😭"
