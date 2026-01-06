A TikTok video showed a funny scene that involved a donkey pulling an unexpected load

The clip of the donkey posted on 5 January was a viral hit among online users who thought it was hilarious

South Africans were in stitches as they watched the video of the donkey that was hard at work

A donkey became a viral sensation because of the load it carried. South Africans were full of jokes after seeing the video of the donkey.

A donkey pulled a man in a wheelchair in a TikTok video.

The video of the farm animal in Action received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the man, and it was a viral hit.

In a TikTok video by @songe_khala, a man was being transported using a donkey. The farm animal was strapped to a wheelchair, with the man sitting, and it was pushing him across an uneven field. Family members stood by as they watched the donkey do the hard work of moving the man in the wheelchair.

The bizarre video was posted as part of a trending sound used for mcimbi season in the Eastern Cape. TikTok is annually flooded with odd sightings of Eastern Cape residents during the festive season. For example, Briefly News reported on a video of a woman who dropped a whole pot of food during a family gathering. People use the trending sound to express how the chaos at various mcimbi celebrations is best dealt with by paying it no mind.

South Africa amazed by donkey

Many people thought the video by @songe_khala of the donkey carrying the man was hilarious. People speculated about the donkey's hard work. See a snippet of the now-deleted video of the donkey, and read people's comments:

Azanda joked:

"No more festive season for this province Eastern Cape is a continent on its own."

abuti rorisang was entertained by the video:

"This is why I stopped paying DStv😅🤣"

north Korean wrote:

"South Africa is a movie we live in a series 😭"

Tefo Tshabane joked:

"If there is a province that deserves to be a stand-alone country it's EC."

Thiza was full of questions:

"So how does it know where to go because there’s no one controlling it?"

The joker imagined the worst:

"If it engages sport mode, there will be chaos😭"

🇿🇦 MaNdlovu 🇿🇦 said:

"The animals in the lalis are really going through it shame!! 😟"

user5087995805705 wrote:

"🤣🤣 Justice for the poor donkey 😭😭 Was it really necessary na bethuna?"

engees added:

"Holiday is over,😂😂😂go back to Gauteng guyz and stop stressing umkhulu🤣🤣🤣🤣jeeeseess."

bornstar228 suggested:

"The is no need for this. Men should get spades and picks and build gravel roads around the villages."

Sentebaleng Kaise said:

"The man is in the wheelchair already, are they trying to send him to his maker quicker?"

