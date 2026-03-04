A young man posted a TikTok video about finally achieving a dream he's always wanted

The man admitted that going to university was far more challenging for him than for other people

The new university student opened up about how much it took for them to become an official student

A young man posted a video celebrating a major step towards his dream life. The recent university student let people know that it was an uphill battle to get where he wanted to be.

A man was accepted into university after years. Image: Lil_x_sa_ / TikTok

Source: TikTok

Viewers were inspired by the TikTok video of the man celebrating a full-circle moment. Many people were inspired by the young man's persistence in the clip shared on 3 March 2026.

In a video on TikTok, a young man @lil_x_sa__ shared that he spent years trying to get into university. He was delighted to finally share his first day after facing rejections. The young man was happy as he gave people a tour of his new university. In the past, he shared a video of his registration after facing five years of rejection and finally getting a "yes" in 2026. Watch the video of him exploring Durban University of Technology below:

South Africa amazed by determined man

Many people congratulated the new university student. Online users applauded the man for not giving up on his goal. The man gained attention after showing how badly affected he was by the Durban floods. He recorded the heartbreaking damage caused by excessive rain that cost him and his little sister's home in videos on TikTok. Viewers felt that his new chapter at university was a signal of new beginnings for his family. Read people's comments about the delighted university student below:

South Africans were moved by the man's relief to be in university. Image: Yankruko / Pexels

Source: UGC

babyt578 was touched by the man making progress in his life:

"Good boy congratulations 🥳💃🏽🙏🏽 god is good all the time"

ma_ray1 applauded the man's persistence to be in varsity:

"Thanks that you didn’t give up make yourself proud, education is the key 🔑 🙏"

2lly could see how delighted the man was:

"I can see the happiness in your eyes uphase skk siyi country syabonga."

cand747 cheered for the new university student:

"Haaa, I’m so happy for you, my son. Izinto ezinhle ziyalindwa (some things are worth waiting for.)"

zolelwasithole was impressed by the man eager to study:

"I like the idea kuthi uthanda ukufunda zolunga ,mfan'wam.bekezela akulula (you like to learn, eveyrthing will be okay, just stay strong.)"

zeyn20202 encouraged the young man:

"Make yourself proud lapho mft uphase ungadlali...ithuba elingandele ban lelo (opportunity waits for no one)".

phumz_pj could relate to the man:

"Congratulations Bafo😁🔥I stayed 4 years at home. I know the feeling."

