A doting father shared a major problem that he had with his wife. The anonymous online user is in an intercultural marriage and he was at loggerheads with his wife.

Xhosa man married to Tswana woman shares cultural clash over their son. Image: Shvesta / Pexels

The new father was conflicted after his wife made a final call about their infant son without him. South Africans discussed whether the man had a right to be upset.

A post shared on X by @Sgadi28 , a man asked about a recent difficult experience he went through. He said his Tswana wife gave birth and stayed at her mother's home. His wife was away for five weeks to get help and support after giving birth and when she returned, he found out that his son was circumcised. The man said that he was not happy about the decision and because his son is Xhosa, he wanted him to get circumcised the traditional way. In his culture, circumcision is a rite of passage and typically requires young men to go to the mountains to transition into manhood. The man said he felt betrayed by his wife for leaving him out of the decision to circumcise. He asked the internet if he was overreacting because he's struggling to forgive his wife as there was a deliberate disregard of his role as a father. The man said he is not sure how he can move forward. Read the confession below:

South Africans support betrayed Xhosa man

Many people agreed that the man's wife should not have made a unilateral decision about their son. Other people argued that the wife's actions were grounds for divorce. Some felt that the man's debacle was proof that people should always marry someone who agrees with their cultural practices. Read the divided comments below:

The Xhosa man wanted his son circumcised the traditional way. Image: Alexander Joe

@Akhona_PQ backed the man:

"Can't be making life changing and medical decisions without informing the other parent who is your spouse. Ayikho lento niy'phikisayo. Divorce is valid."

@naledimashishi was stunned:

"I’m confused as to how this wasn’t a conversation before they got married and had kids? Camp Rock is not a secret??"

@valavoosh commented:

"Awu, I thought Batswana also observed initiation, so it’s odd they didn’t hold space for the father’s wishes? But more egregious is not consulting him about what is ultimately a medical procedure. Also just robbed the boy of a choice."

@untando__ was touched:

"Umntu that can take major life decisions ngomntanakho without informing/ discussing it with you is capable of ukubulala."

