Brenda Mukwevho is said to be caught up in her husband's custody battle with the mother of his child

The House of Zwide star was implicated in the legal drama after being seen as a potential threat to the child's safety

Meanwhile, the couple appears to be playing it cool and enjoying their careers and picture-perfect marriage on social media

Brenda Mukwevho was implicated in her husband's custody battle with the mother of his child. Images: mrs_brendamuofhe1

Former House of Zwide star Brenda Mukwevho recently found herself at the centre of a legal storm between her husband and his baby mama.

DailySUN reports that the actress/ TV producer's husband, Rashakalimphani Muofhe, was served court papers by his former partner, accusing him of going against their custody agreement.

According to her court application, she's reportedly seeking the reinforcement of the existing court order, which, among other things, prohibits third parties from caring for their child.

The legal papers reportedly state that if a parent is away for more than eight hours, the child must be left with the other parent rather than a babysitter or outside caregiver.

She revealed that Muofhe had, on several occasions, gone against the agreement by permitting his wife to care for their minor child despite her not being one of the authorised third-party caregivers.

The baby mama further alleged that Muofhe admitted to having their child transported by a security guard and even out of the country, prompting her to plead with the court to issue an order declaring that he was in contempt of court and have him stop what he was doing.

In response to her application, Muofhe reportedly filed an affidavit confirming that his wife was the only other person he had left his child with in his absence. He also confirmed that the child was indeed transported by security detail; however, denied ever taking the child out of the country without the mother's knowledge.

He reportedly requested the court to dismiss his baby mama's application with costs.

Brenda Mukwevho's husband is embroiled in a custody battle with his baby mama. Image: mrs_brendamuofhe1

Brenda Mukwevho and hubby celebrate Pimville premiere

Despite the high-stakes drama of the custody battle, even that was not enough to overshadow the couple's latest milestone.

The Muofhes recently celebrated the premiere of their new show, Pimville, which aims to tell proudly South African stories and keep viewers glued to their screens.

Having officially premiered on 9 February 2026, the show is set in Soweto and features a star-studded South African cast, including Gail Mabalane, Thapelo Mokoena and Lillian Dube.

Taking to her Instagram page on 20 February, Brenda shared a cheerful video of herself reacting to a billboard of the show, and was met with messages of praise from fans and peers alike.

Actress Gail Mabalane said:

"Oh, what a feeling! Congratulations on the birth of your brand new baby!"

Radio and TV personality Khaya Dladla wrote:

"I’m so happy for this, and you know it. You did it!"

Former Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba cheered:

"What a milestone, congratulations, B!"

dineomoeketsi reacted:

"And I know exactly where this one is. Congratulations, B!"

