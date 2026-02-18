On Wednesday, 18 September 2026, photos of Ashley Ogle's alleged baby daddy and his family holding her son were leaked on social media

A celebrity gossip blog shared the pictures on X (Twitter) and Instagram, claiming that the second man was also seeking a paternity test from Ashley Ogle

Social media users reacted with a flurry of comments ranging from questions to surprise

Photos of Ashley Ogle’s alleged baby daddy were leaked online. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle’s baby drama just took another sharp turn, and now the story sounds more like a reality show than real life.

Ashley Ogle set tongues wagging after publicly confirming and proudly introducing her son in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

Instead of just congratulatory messages, the post sparked speculation regarding the child’s father. Many fans swiftly pointed fingers at Ashley’s ex-boyfriend and Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva. The whispers grew louder, and by Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Sweet Guluva stepped forward to address the noise.

Instead of confirming or denying outright, Sweet Guluva made it clear that he wants the truth backed by science. He shared that he is pursuing a paternity test to establish whether he is the father of baby Kenzo-Lu.

Just when it seemed like the story couldn’t get more dramatic, another twist landed.

Photos of Ashley Ogle's alleged baby daddy leaked online

Hours after Sweet Guluva’s statement, another name entered the chat with a celebrity gossip blogger, claiming that he was also requesting a paternity test from Ashley Ogle.

On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, celebrity gossip blogger SA Gossip Lab shared a post on X (Twitter) and Instagram claiming that a man named Shion Lupke was also claiming to be baby Kenzo-Lu’s father.

The blogger shared that Shion and his family were at the hospital on 27 January 2026, when Ashley gave birth to her son.

SA Gossip Lab also shared photos of Shion’s mother and sisters, who have posted the baby online, with his mother appearing to celebrate becoming a grandmother, and his sister referring to herself as auntie.

See the photos below:

SA reacts as another man reportedly seeks DNA from Ashley Ogle

Beneath the post on X, social media users flooded the comments with a flurry of reactions ranging from questions to shock. Others accused the blogger of fabricating the story and pointed out alleged inaccuracies.

Here are some of the comments:

@NthunziMior asked:

“Who is leaking these pictures? She doesn’t have the right people on her corner, always eish.”

@ThandoNoku56376 remarked:

“DNA will solve all this. Sweet Guluva did well by asking for DNA.”

@ademidun97 criticised:

“Keep lying, we saw the baby video, he is black.”

@Ntando0611 said:

“It keeps on getting kuningier.”

@Mthembu_Brutus questioned:

“Aibo🙀🙀. Was she sleeping with 2 different people? Just a question.”

SA reacted to photos of Ashley Ogle’s alleged baby daddy. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle responds to question about cheating on Sweet Guluva

After introducing her son, Ashley Ogle indirectly answered a question on the alleged father of the child after she revealed whether she had cheated on Sweet Guluva, as reported by Briefly News.

Apart from addressing the question, Ashley also shared the reason she kept her pregnancy a secret, which brought tears to many of her fans' eyes.

Source: Briefly News