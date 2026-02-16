Ashley Ogle recently weighed in on the claims that she cheated on her former lover, Sweet Guluva

This comes after the former Big Brother Mzansi star quietly welcomed her bundle of joy, news that's sparked chatter on social media

Ashley also shared the reason she kept her pregnancy a secret, which brought tears to many of her fans' eyes

Ashley Ogle finally responded to the rumours that she cheated on Sweet Guluva. Images: ash_leythebrand, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle finally opened up about her short-lived relationship with Sweet Guluva days after welcoming her baby.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant has been the talk of the social streets since she silently went through a pregnancy under everyone's noses; however, fans couldn't help but wonder what happened between her and her on-screen lover.

During an impromptu interview, Ogle responded to a viral question on whether she had cheated on her former lover.

"No. Again, I'm gonna say this: How? Why would I do that? No, I didn't."

After leaving the show, many fans hoped that their relationship would blossom. However, it appears that they went their separate ways, with Guluva allegedly finding his own sweetheart.

The interviewer also asked Ashley why she decided to hide her pregnancy, to which she highlighted the fear of professional discrimination and the pressure to maintain her career momentum.

"People tend to see pregnant people as weak. I didn't want to stop working or getting brands because obviously, I needed them. So, I didn't want to share that."

Ashley Ogle says she never cheated on her former lover, Sweet Guluva. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Thankfully, with such a dedicated community and fanbase behind her, it is clear that Ashley has all the support she needs to provide for her little one.

The former reality TV star-turned influencer was recently gifted cheques amounting to R150,000 from her supporters. She also received tonnes of supplies and toys for her little man, which she proudly shared on social media, expressing her deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and generosity shown to her family.

Supporters gathered in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new mom, while others commented on her decision to continue working despite the often gruelling physical and emotional demands of pregnancy.

Watch Ashley Ogle's video below.

Fans react to Ashley Ogle's interview

While many supporters congratulated Ashley on the arrival of her baby boy, others pitied their fave for having to continue working through her pregnancy just to ensure her career remained secure and the bills were paid.

boitumelow_sm said:

"Congratulations, Ashley. But deep down, I'm hurt."

thatgirl_luu wrote:

"I’m so emotional right now. Ashley is such a strong woman. I thank God she has Ashes and the Ash Angels - what a blessing. She’s been through so much, and I’m so happy to see her beautiful smile and how truly happy she is."

nokwethemba444 posted:

"It's so painful, but God will take care of you."

kelebogile_makhonjwa pitied Ashley Ogle:

"Oh my, Ashley, my heart breaks for you, but I know God is with you and baby Kenzo Lu. We love and support you all the way. Imagine going through the pregnancy in silence 'cause you can't afford to be seen as weak, hai, she really deserves better."

nandz_m_ added:

"She needs all the softness that we give her. My heart aches at how my baby girl was bullied while she was carrying her first child. Even some former housemates, women in particular, came for her and her womb. It’s for this reason that God will continue shaming people; they will continue watching you being blessed abundantly."

zwanani6636 was stunned:

"Ashley is so strong."

Ashley Ogle shows off her bay's gifts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the baby gifts sent to Ashley Ogle.

After the arrival of her bundle of joy, the former reality TV star revealed what her supporters and loved ones gifted her and her son.

Source: Briefly News