Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva appeared to introduce his new girlfriend days after his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, gave birth to a baby boy

On Saturday, 7 February 2026, Sweet Guluva shared several Instagram stories of himself and his new lady on a date in Mpumalanga

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some guessing the woman’s identity, others offering relationship advice, and some questioning his behaviour

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has soft-launched his new girlfriend following his breakup with Ashley Ogle.

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva set Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition on fire with their relationship. Fans of the two reality TV stars had high hopes that their relationship would thrive outside the Big Brother Mzansi house, but it ended in tears.

Now, Sweet Guluva set social media abuzz after seemingly soft-launching his new girlfriend on his Instagram stories.

Sweet Guluva seemingly soft-launches new woman

On Saturday, 7 February 2026, Big Brother Mzansi blogger lifeafterbbmzansi reshared a screenshot of Sweet Guluva’s Instagram story. The post was captioned:

“Soft launch? Aw nice 🤭”

In the photo, the Black Gold actor is on his phone, while his supposed new girlfriend is partially visible. She has one hand on Sweet Guluva’s thigh.

See the photo below:

Sweet Guluva and his new lady visited God’s Window in Mpumalanga, where they enjoyed the sights and had lunch.

See the screenshots below:

SA reacts as Sweet Guluva seemingly introduces new girlfriend

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some took turns guessing who the new lady in Sweet Guluva’s life was, with some suggesting it was Ashley Ogle, others wished him well in his new relationship. Some gave Sweet Guluva relationship advice, while others noticed his behaviour.

Here are some of the reactions:

setenele.n gushed:

“No wonder the weight gain and glow up, baby boy is happy. So happy for you SG 😍😍🔥”

yola_sontsele claimed:

“Stans won’t like this, but this is Ashley Ogle 😂 y’all may be in denial for now but time will tell 😂😂”

nchabelenglebo_ claimed:

“This is Skyler 😂”

thatchiqrhouze remarked:

“I can't wait for the day y'all will know SG and Ashley played you guys when you realise, they have been together all along and have been pretending to be apart to keep negativity away from their baby😂”

voilet7050 advised:

“I hope Sweet Guluva doesn't go public with his relationship.”

crystal.jay__ claimed:

“Lol, anyway, when he was with Ash, he never used his phone while with her.”

caela21 guessed:

“We know who that is, and it is not Ashley Brlyn Ogle. That is the girl who acted with him in ‘Black Diamond.’”

Ashley Ogle allegedly welcomes baby boy

News that Sweet Guluva seemingly soft-launched his new girlfriend comes days after Briefly News reported that Ashley Ogle welcomed a baby boy months after she was rumoured to be pregnant.

While a large number of fans gathered to show support and congratulate the influencer on the arrival of her bundle of joy, others couldn't wait to speculate on who the father is.

