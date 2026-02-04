On Monday, 2 February 2026, MacG made serious allegations about a former worker

Ayabulela "AyaProw" Phakade, a former sound engineer on the Podcast and Chill , broke his silence and took a swipe at MacG

Social media reacted with mixed opinions, with some accusing AyaProw of chasing clout and others praising him for smart self-promotion

Popular podcast host MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s former employee sparked reactions after taking a swipe at his ex-boss following his recent comments during a new episode of Podcast and Chill.

During the Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 2 February 2026, MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady, discussed DJ Black Coffee insulting a social media user using vulgar language, among other topics.

MacG’s former employee drags him after job-begging claims

In a snippet shared by @ThisIsColbert on X (Twitter), MacG detailed how a former employee begged for his job back, and the guy had earlier tweeted, "I told you guys MacG is the most despicable human on earth".

As South Africans weighed in on MacG’s story, Ayabulela “AyaProw” Phakade, who worked on Podcast and Chill as a sound engineer, joined the conversation. Phakade alleged that MacG was lying that he begged for his job back.

“Shame, man, this oke misses me. I get it, I’m a fire human in all ways. He did try to lie about me when I left, but it didn’t work cause no one with a high IQ listens to him; he's pathological with it. I’m guessing this is the second try? Our thing was five years ago, guys, let’s move on sonke,” Phakade said.

AyaProw, whom MacG fired for alleged unprofessionalism, claimed that their interaction lasted five seconds. He called MacG a narcissist and expressed hope that one day they would be able to have a conversation like mature adults.

“At the said interaction, which was five seconds, he was so excited that he came to me AT THE EVENT WHERE MY COMPANY (BiggFunMedia) WAS DOING THE PRODUCTION for the channel, sound, stage, and lighting. MY SOUND was so loud I didn’t even give him a chance to small-talk me. But again, I get it, man. Five years later, I hope he heals, and the narcissism goes away one day for his sake🙏🏾 Ukuba niyandifuna and want have a decent convo like abantu abanengqondo ndilapha,” Phakade added.

SA reacts after MacG's former employee responds

In the comments, some slammed AyaProw and claimed that MacG was not talking about him. Several people accused AyaProw of responding for clout, while others applauded him for taking advantage of the situation.

@Jeso_Kreste said:

“Chill, man, Mac ain't talking about you. Watch when Sol mentioned your name, and Mac said nah the 2nd one🤷”

@MojelaTshepho highlighted:

“Whatever your story is, the gag is you did exactly what Mac said you would do after the episode 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@Rzarector5 applauded:

“Now, ladies and gentlemen, this is how u market yourself! Good going, man. Nothing like bad attention. ‘Podcast and Chill’ will talk about you for numbers; you’ll get phone calls from marketing. The rest is temporary noise. Win-win! (Lemons to lemonade).”

MacG hints at early retirement

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG made an important announcement during the same Podcast and Chill episode where he recounted an encounter with a former employee.

MacG launched the podcast in July 2018, starting small and building it into a major platform without mainstream media backing.

