Podcast and Chill founder and host, MacG, announced on the latest episode of the show that he is considering leaving the podcasting space

MacG launched the podcast in July 2018, starting small and building it into a major platform without mainstream media backing

Users on TikTok reacted to the video with mixed views, with some wondering what that means for the show's other employees, and others saying that it was a sign that MacG was now loaded with money

South African podcasting titan MacG announced on the latest instalment of the show that he intends to retire from podcasting.

MacG, born MacGyver Mukwevho, established the widely popular Podcast and Chill with MacG in July 2018, growing it from a small venture into a significant player in the podcasting landscape, all without reliance on mainstream media.

MacG, who was spotted driving a multi-million rand Mercedes, raised fan speculation that his intention may signal that he has made all the money he needs from the space.

The video in which he stated his intention was posted on TikTok by the Podcast and Chill account.

TikTok users weigh in with mixed reactions

The online community erupted with varied opinions following the revelation.

From concerns about the future of the show's production team to speculation about MacG's financial state.

One user, @_lviiwe, said:

"The bag is full🤑💰."

Another user, @Zimmy, commented:

"The Big Brother sponsorship is big money. I agree with MacG."

@SpillTheBeans sang MacG's praises, writing:

"He's leaving the game with level head intact🔥."

@dolly reminded MacG of his earlier promise to his grandmother:

"You promised your gogo that you would never leave the mic."

@K-ye appreciated the boss vibes MacG is giving, stating:

"😂😅😅He's like 'this is my show if I want to close we close'."

@Sunshine brought up the question of Sol's own career, saying:

"What about Soliyano😂😂? The guy just got fired because of you, MacG. You can’t retire now."

@Letstraveltogether gave a possible reason for MacG's intended retirement, saying:

"Chiller's Punch is making millions."

@Berry raised a concern, commenting:

"The show will never be the same. Trust me 💔💔."

Another user, @NoveltySaudi, added:

"I have warned many black people about making and naming their brands around themselves. I was told it's because I was jealous. 👍🏾 A few years down the line, the scenario is playing itself out. This is a perfect example of that. Macg can't just retire. If he retires, they have to rebrand and replace MacG with another name. Podcast and Chill with Sfiso for example. This brand will collapse when he retires. There was no future thought process considered. Typical self-centric excitement."

MacG's cohosts weigh in on the announcement

Cohosts, Sol and Ghost Lady, sounded shocked to hear what MacG said.

Seeking clarity, Sol asked if MacG was merely retiring from celebrating milestones or if he meant the show itself.

MacG responded by saying he was retiring from "the mic".

The Ghost Lady asked when that retirement would take effect, and MacG stated that it would happen at the end of the year.

MacG gets in legal trouble for his comments about Minnie Dlamini

In a previous report by Briefly News, which might be one of the reasons MacG is considering retirement, MacG expressed his willingness to undergo gender sensitisation sessions and participate in mediation to resolve his matter with Minnie Dlamini.

The podcaster argued that Dlamini’s R1.5 million demand was improper before the Equality Court.

