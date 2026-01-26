“What Privilege Looks Like”: Man Gets Real After Student Complains About Bursary Racial Quotas
- A biochemistry master's student expressed frustration over financial struggles and bursary rejections
- TikTok user @41eight called her out for her complaints and highlighted her privilege while suggesting alternative ways to receive funding
- A social media debate ignited around privilege and financial aid accessibility among South African students
A biochemistry master's student, Moné Botes, shared that she was "sick and tired" of being broke after revealing that her bursary applications were declined and claimed that racial quotas were the reason for her inability to receive financial support, although her father pays for her studies. She received a lot of backlash, with one man pointing out her privilege.
Moné also said in the clip:
"It sucks to know that at 23, I'm still dependent on my parents."
TikTok user @41eight responded to the video on 23 January 2026, sharing a snippet of where Moné mentioned "racial quotas."
The man wrote in the caption of his post:
"This is what privilege looks like."
He also suggested she get a student loan from Standard Bank, adding:
"But you're still here on TikTok complaining about not getting a handout."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @41eight's account below:
Moné has posted an apology video after catching heat for her post.
South Africans enter the chat
Many local internet users took to @41eight's comment section to express their thoughts on the matter.
A curious @taniaqcce3y wondered:
"Why not get a waitress job or sales? My children all worked while studying, and they also got bursaries and financial aid because I qualified."
@mothekgir added to the conversation:
"You know what's sad, there are students with incomplete undergraduates due to a lack of funding. She's a postgraduate.'
@jennifer61325 told the public:
"Let's learn to read the terms and conditions of bursaries."
@solomostly informed the public:
"I’m Black, and my single mother paid for my studies through stokvels!"
