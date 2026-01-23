“Honesty Time”: South African Woman Vlogs Eye-Opening Nigerian Vacation

Content creator Oyama 'Yammie' Botha documented her time in Nigeria during the festive period

She briefly detailed her experience with payments and transactions, which didn't work in her favour

Some online users related to her struggles and suggested solutions in the comment section

A content creator shared her experience vacationing in Nigeria. Images: @oyamabotha

Fashion and travel content creator Oyama 'Yammie' Botha wanted to experience a 'Detty December' in Nigeria and vlogged her time in the country. However, she described the payment experience for international visitors as exhausting.

Yammie posted her vlog on 2 January 2026, showing herself trying to pay by card to gain entry into Turtle Bae Beach, a private area inside Elegushi Beach in Lagos. Unfortunately, her card declined, and she fished in her purse for 14 000 naira, approximately R160.

"I left beautiful, free beaches in Cape Town to pay here."

In her caption, the body-positive influencer started the clock for "honesty time" and said:

"Most places require a Nigerian bank account, international POS machines are unreliable (especially for South African cards), and many payment apps don’t even list South Africa."

She added that when South Africa is listed, transactions take roughly two business days to reflect, which vendors don't accept.

"The craziest part? Some establishments don’t take cash either. So if you’re visiting without local banking access, you’re basically doomed."

Watch the TikTok video here, as posted on Yammie's account.

Yammie found out she had to pay to enter an exclusive beach. Images: @oyamabotha

Nigerian experience sparks a conversation

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about Yammie's experience.

@gertjordaanjunior paid Yammie a compliment and said:

"Have you tried paying with a face card? I’m sure it will go through then, babes."

@kgopotjo_lebepe shared in the comments:

"I was actually so shocked at how our global cards declined in Nigeria. Something needs to be done here, shame."

@mazz_mashangu added under the post:

"I have a global account. You should consider it."

