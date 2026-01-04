Social media was abuzz after Burna Boy’s Lamborghini reportedly broke down in Nigeria, providing South Africans with plenty of comedic ammunition

South African fans, who haven't forgotten past tensions with the Nigerian artist, turned his mechanical misfortune into a massive online roast

The mockery follows a recent incident where the star lashed out at a fan for sleeping during his show, an event many people have added to his list of "unforgivable" moments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Burna Boy's car allegedly broke down in Nigeria. Images: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The long-standing cold war between Burna Boy and South African social media just took an expensive turn, and Mzansi is making sure the "African Giant" hears every laugh.

They say the internet never forgets, and South Africans took things a step further when Burna Boy’s Lamborghini broke down in Nigeria, an incident that was turned into a viral comedy festival.

In footage shared by Twitter (X) user honest30bgfan_ on 2 January 2025, the singer's Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster allegedly "started having issues out of nowhere," forcing him to contact a mechanic to correct the issue.

"According to the original post, Burna Boy's car started having issues out of nowhere, so they had to call a mechanic to fix it. But these cars are still new na."

The video was allegedly shot in Victoria Island in Lagos, showing Burna Boy's purple Lambo being attended to by several men in stylish clothing in the middle of the street.

The alleged mechanics are seen investigating the inside of the car with the bonnet opened, where the engine typically is.

However, a Lamborghini's engine is located in the mid-rear position of the car, behind the driver, and not in the front like traditional vehicles. This is the same for Burna Boy's SVJ Roadster's V12 engine.

This means that unless Burna's car is a much older model, the men were merely looking in his boot and not the engine. This scene inspired a series of hilarious reactions from South African social media users, who offered no mercy to the country's "enemy."

Burna Boy's Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster allegedly broke down suddenly while in Lagos, Nigeria. Image: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The hate stems from Burna Boy's years-long feud with AKA and later the country at large for his statements about the country inciting violence against Nigerians in South Africa.

This led to the On The Low singer's concert in Mzansi becoming a major flop after people vowed not to buy tickets.

Years later, he declared his support for beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina after many South Africans questioned her participation in the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant as a Nigerian.

He later slammed the country for its lack of support for Chidimma, only to have Mia le Roux crowned, suggesting that South Africans were not only Xenophobic but Afrophobic as well.

Nevertheless, it's clear that Mzansi's hate was a long-term investment after Burna's luck seemingly ran out.

Watch the footage from Burna Boy's car troubles below.

South Africans react to Burna Boy's car trouble

The memes wrote themselves as fans roasted the mechanical mishap, noting that the chaos felt less like real life and more like a Nollywood comedy.

_BNSL asked:

"That time the engine is at the back. Are they fixing the boot?"

Nash_Selolo said:

"Nigeria is comedy."

ZandileClock laughed:

"Only in Nigeria."

South Africans were hysterical watching mechanics "investigate" Burna Boy’s Lamborghini after it broke down. Image: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

iam_Nicolson trolled:

"There are some cars that you shouldn’t really own when living there, bruh, doesn’t matter how rich you are."

Tlou_regi was in stitches:

"I'm afraid Nigeria is exactly the same as it is in its movies. That's no fiction, that's reality."

TshepoCM1 was shocked:

"And they're doing this in the middle of the street."

Burna Boy called out for lashing out at a fan

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Burna Boy lashing out at a woman who fell asleep at one of his concerts.

The singer criticised the lady and her partner and eventually asked them to leave the venue, leading to online backlash and a statement from the woman.

Burna Boy would later address the incident and share his side of the story, a statement that was met with outrage from the online community.

Source: Briefly News