MacG has announced the introduction of a new sports show which is an addition to his Podcast And Chill network

The brand new sports show is called Banter League, and it will be hosted by comedian PD Jokes and Dez Lee

Sports fanatics are amped for the show and many cannot wait to feast on the festivities

Big things are happening on Podcast And Chill as MacG is looking to expand the network.

MacG has introduced a new sports show to his 'Podcast And Chill' network. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/@macgunleashed on Instagram

Source: UGC

New show coming to Podcast and Chill

Media personality MacG has announced a brand new show coming to his successful podcast network. In a bid to expand the network, MacG has introduced sports to Podcast And Chill.

The show is called Banter League, and fans will get to see fresh new faces. Hosting the show are comedian PD Jokes and Dez Lee.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Podcaster MacG explained in an X video that this is an expansion to an already existing show previously called Onside. Banter League will premier on Friday, 7 February at 3 PM.

Mzansi amped for MacG's new show

Sports fans are excited about the show and many cannot wait to catch PD Jokes and George in action.

@SIBULISO6 was excited:

"PD Jokes and George."

@DanelioK shared:

"I will definitely watch this one. People that understand South African football."

@diphapangmofok3 stated:

"Munaka plugged his friends to the network."

@diphapangmofok3 exclaimed:

"Y'all have created a channel for the chillers. Wonderful work by MacG."

@Venon_Sir_venon exclaimed:

"Tshepi is in! Well done friend."

@rhirhandzuu was excited:

"Now this I can watch! The one with Seemah is worse!"

MacG and Sol Phenduka confident in Kabza De Small filling up FNB Stadium

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG and his Sol Phenduka recently gave Kabza De Small praises for his insane talent.

The podcast hosts are confident that Kabza De Small is more than capable of filling up FNB Stadium in just three months like how Chris Brown and Cassper Nyovest did.

Netizens seem to agree, saying he has more than enough work under his belt to unite fans under the roof of the biggest stadium in Africa.

Source: Briefly News