MacG recently shot his shot to have DJ Zinhle return for another Podcast and Chill interview

The controversial podcaster claims Zinhle is too busy and brand-conscious, but hopes she accepts the invite

This comes after the channel's first episode of the year officially premiered, and fans pleaded to have Zinhle back on the show

MacG wants DJ Zinhle to return for another ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview. Images: Twitter/ MacGUnleashed, Instagram/ djzinhle

MacG invited DJ Zinhle for another interview on Podcast and Chill, but he fears she might turn him down.

MacG invites DJ Zinhle on Podcast and Chill

It's a new year, and the chillers have already launched the first episode of Podcast and Chill with plenty to say.

From the success of Sol Phenduka's Diqabang to MaMkhize's legal drama with the tax man, there was much to unpack, and many guests to consider, and DJ Zinhle's name popped up.

The 42-year-old's career has been one to marvel at, from music to business and motherhood, and the chillers thought that it was time to invite her for another interview since she last spoke to MacG in 2018.

However, the podcaster believes Zinhle might turn them down:

"She's too big now; she's brand-conscious. There's so much to catch up on; she's done so much."

Netizens demand DJ Zinhle's return

Fans looked back at Zinhle's last conversation with Mac, and asked to have her back on the show:

maraka8106 said:

"I wish DJ Zinhle could come back."

omphemetsetlhapane4919 asked:

"When is she coming back again?"

kms708 pleaded:

"Can we please have another interview with our favourite DJ?"

Magcuda declared:

"We need another interview."

tshepangmojapelo6149 posted:

"Please have Zinhle back, dawg."

masilakhethukwayo5263 wrote:

"I believe that DJ Zinhle is the mother of the podcast. We need another interview with her."

ernestmabasa6558 requested:

"Please give us another interview with Zinhle. She is authentic."

yungprospectsa responded:

"Wow, Zinhle is so real. Years later, you are still a beautiful person! Please bring her back; this was amazing. She's just a sweet soul!"

DJ Zinhle shows love to Rethabile Khumalo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Zinhle's vow to continue supporting Rethabile Khumalo.

This comes after the singer's mom, Winnie, tragically passed away, and Zinhle said she would continue to love and support her daughter.

