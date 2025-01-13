DJ Zinhle penned a heartfelt tribute to Winnie Khumalo, promising to support her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, following the iconic singer's untimely death after a short illness

Social media has been flooded with tributes, with stars like Somizi Mhlongo singing one of Winnie's iconic songs and Naledi Aphiwe performing a touching song in her honour

Busiswa and other fans also shared emotional messages mourning the late Winnie Khumalo's passing

DJ Zinhle has penned a heartfelt message following iconic singer Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. The award-winning DJ, who has worked with Rethabile Khumalo, vowed to ensure she is loved and supported.

DJ Zinhlehas promised to keep supporting Rethabile Khumalo following her mother's death. Image: @djzinhle and Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images

DJ Zinhle pens message for Winnie Khumalo

DJ Zinhle headed to her Instagram timeline to write a lengthy tribute for Winnie Khumalo.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared a throwback picture with the late musician, who passed away last week after a short illness, and assured fans that she will look out for Rethabile Khumalo. Part of the post read:

"Though you are no longer with us, your love and presence remain in our hearts. We promise to honour the bond you shared with your precious daughter @rethabile_rsa by surrounding her with all the love, care, and support she deserves."

Celebs who have paid tribute to Winnie Khumalo

Social media has been reeling with touching tributes from fans and fellow celebrities following Winnie Khumalo's death. Stars like Somizi Mhlongo and Naledi Aphiwe have mourned the iconic singer.

Somizi warmed hearts when he sang one of Winnie Khumalo's iconic songs while remembering her friend and colleague. Talented vocalist Naledi Aphiwe also moved fans to tears with a touching song she wrote and sang for the late singer. Busiswa also wrote a touching tribute to the late star.

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza’s memorial services the same date

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the memorial details of Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, who passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2025, have been confirmed.

Winnie Khumalo's family also recently revealed her memorial details after she passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

