Celebrated musicians Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza's memorial services will be held on the same day

The announcement comes after Khumalo's family moved her funeral service a day early to accommodate Doc Shebeleza's family

The music legends are the latest artists to pass away in the South African entertainment industry

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza share memorial dates. Images

Source: UGC

The memorial details of Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, who passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2025 has been confirmed.

Winnie Khumalo's family also recently revealed her memorial details after she passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

Actor Zola Hashatsi took to his social media on Sunday, 12 January to confirm that the memorial details of the musicians will be held on the same day.

"So quick update in case you missed it. Wednesday 15th January will be two memorials of our industry greats, Winnie Khumalo from 12 till 2 pm at @markettheatre Newtown. Doc Shebeleza's from 3 pm till late at SABC Radio Park Auckland Park," wrote the actor.

South Africans pay tribute to the artists

@NormaMansoor said:

"Prayers going up for her loved ones. RIP Winnie .. the trumpets have blown the angels welcome you home, know you’re in such a better place."

@TheSAMAs wrote:

"A true legend whose unique style of delivery as an artist cannot be mimicked. Your love for your community is evidenced through your charitable deeds. Doc Shebeleza, you leave behind an indelible mark. May your soul rest in peace. May your family and friends be comforted in this time of need."

@qhamadlula_ replied:

"Music icon and actress Winnie Khumalo has died, this year is starting off with a sad note."

@shukrani__ replied:

"Gone but not forgotten RIP Doc Shebeleza."

@NalaThokozane responded:

"His impact on the music industry and our hearts will never be forgotten. Deepest condolences to her family and fans!"

Winnie Khumalo's family moves her funeral date

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Sunday, 12 January that Winnie Khumalo’s family has avoided holding her funeral on the same day as Doc Shebeleza.

According to TimesLIVE, Winnie Khumalo's family announced that her funeral has been scheduled for 17 January 2025 to accommodate Doc Shebeleza's funeral service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News